Sanwo-Olu replies Agbaje, says Lagos is not in bondage

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said Lagosians are free citizens and not in bondage in what seemed to be an overt response to the campaign theme of his opponent.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Sunday at the Palace of the Akran of Badagry Aholu De Wheno Menu Toyi 1 during a consultative visit to the traditional rulers in the Badagry division.

In a direct response to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Jimi Agbaje, who said Lagosians were in bondage, Sanwo-Olu said Lagosians had not been enslaved under the APC-led government, noting that the state had achieved accelerated prosperity since 1999 due to the tenacity and purposefulness of the ruling party.

Highlighting the numerous infrastructural needs of the Badagry division, the APC standard-bearer promised to speedily address some of the listed concerns of the people.

He said: “Some have started talking about freedom and insinuated that Lagos is in bondage. Unfortunately, we cannot begin to talk about freedom in the 21st century. This is insulting to humanity and the people of Lagos especially because slavery and bondage were abolished in Badagry several decades ago. When they talk about freedom, we ask them freedom from what? We have had our freedom and everyone in Lagos is free. We have since moved away from the era of slavery, to era of prosperity with deep-seated aspiration for greater Lagos.

“We are aware of the challenges facing the people of Badagry on the rehabilitation of the expressway and we are promising that our administration would immediately hit the ground running and ensure the completion of that important road immediately we assume office by your votes.”

Sanwo-Olu reminded the royal fathers of the economic importance of tourism to the GDP of the state, maintaining that he would ensure a speedy completion of all projects that will improve the quality of lives of the people.

“It is no brainer that once we fix infrastructure, it will automatically jump-start development in the area. That’s why it has become expedient for us to look critically into this before we can even think of other things. I am promising you today that Badagry will assume her pride of place in tourism if you give us your votes,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The team stopped at the Palace of the Onijanikin of Ijanikin land, Oba Mohammed Ashafa who praised Sanwo-Olu for his punctuality, saying the candidate’s sense of timeliness spoke of his character as a man of honour. Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers in Aworiland, the Oniba of Ibaland endorsed the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat