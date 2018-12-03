Only Illiterates, the Paid and the Wicked Support Buhari and Atiku, APC, PDP 

Reading through the list of Nigeria's worsts-in-the-world below, compiled from 2017 and 2018 media releases, one can only conclude that only illiterates, those paid and the wicked will support the two main parties in Nigeria and their candidates across all posts. Under the rule of PDP and its APC offspring, Nigeria has succeeded in reaching and remaining at the bottom of the earth barrel. 16 years of PDP and 4 years of APC have only maintained Nigeria as a last in most indices of life and development. Take a look:

2018: Nigeria overtakes India in extreme poverty ranking

https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/26/africa/nigeria-overtakes-india-extreme-poverty-intl/index.html

2018: Nigeria 11th worst place to be born

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigeria-11th-worst-place-to-be-born.html

2018: Nigeria to overtake India as world capital for under-5 deaths – World Bank

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/11/nigeria-to-overtake-india-as-world-capital-for-under-5-deaths-world-bank/

2017: Nigeria: electricity supply ranked second worst in 2017

https://www.esi-africa.com/nigeria-ranks-second-worst-electricity-supply-2017/

2017: Nigeria remains third most terrorised country

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/249476-nigeria-remains-third-terrorised-country-boko-haram-killings-reduce-80.html

2018: Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to give birth and 4th country with the worst maternal mortality rate ahead of Sierra Leone, Central African Republic and Chad

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/global-worry-nigerias-low-rating-maternal-health/

2018: Nigeria among worst malaria hit countries in 2017 – WHO Report

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigeria-among-worst-malaria-hit-countries-in-2017-who-report.html

2018: Nigeria among seven worst countries on World Bank’s Human Capital Index

https://punchng.com/nigeria-among-seven-worst-countries-on-world-banks-human-capital-index/

2017: Nigeria Police ‘worst in the world’ — Report

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/249058-nigeria-police-worst-world-report.html

2018: Nigerian state ranked world’s third worst city to live in

http://dailypost.ng/2018/08/15/nigerian-state-ranked-worlds-third-worst-city-live/

2017: OIL SPILLS IN NIGERIA COULD KILL 16,000 BABIES A YEAR

https://www.newsweek.com/nigeria-oil-oil-spills-neonatal-mortality-702506

2018: Nigeria has some of the world’s most polluted cities—and that isn’t about to change

https://qz.com/africa/1433597/nigeria-has-some-of-the-worlds-most-polluted-cities-and-that-isnt-about-to-change/

2017: 'Shameful' Nigeria: a country that doesn't care about inequality: At least 86 million people live in extreme poverty in Nigeria. The country’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is said to earn 8,000 times more each day than a poor compatriot would spend on their basic needs in a year... Page’s analysis is backed up by a new global index, produced by Oxfam and Development Finance International, which puts Nigeria outright last in a list of 152 countries ranked by their “commitment to reducing inequality”.

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2017/jul/18/shameful-nigeria-doesnt-care-about-inequality-corruption

2017: THE WORST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD AT FIGHTING INEQUALITY IS NIGERIA AND HERE’S WHY

https://www.newsweek.com/worst-country-world-nigeria-poverty-nigerial-oil-638292

2018: The 10 worst armies in the world 2018 ... As for the troops' welfare, senators are more likely to have armored cars than front-line troops.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/news/10-worst-armies-world-2018?rebelltitem=4#rebelltitem4

2017: Nigeria has 'largest number of children out-of-school' in the world

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-40715305

2017: Nigeria has third highest infant mortality rate in the world – WHO

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/246720-nigeria-third-highest-infant-mortality-rate-world.html

2017: Northern Nigeria Has World highest illiterates

https://guardian.ng/news/despite-decades-of-funding-literacy-level-in-the-northern-states-remains-low/

2018: Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is perceived to be the most corrupt in the world, according to data from the 2018 Best Countries rankings, a characterization of 80 countries based on a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens.

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/10-most-corrupt-countries-ranked-by-perception

2017: Welcome to Onitsha: the city with the world’s worst air

https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2017/feb/13/polluted-onitsha-nigeria-perpetual-dust-city-world-worst-air

2016: WHO: Nigeria Has Four of the Most Polluted Cities in the World

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/06/02/who-nigeria-has-four-of-the-most-polluted-cities-in-the-world/

2018: Nigeria’s forests may disappear by 2047 – Professor: Nigeria, with the fourth highest deforestation rate in the world having lost above 3.7 per cent of its forests to deforestation between 2000-2010, may witness the disappearance of this all important natural resource in 30 years.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/234914-nigerias-forests-may-disappear-2047-professor.html

2017: Nigeria Is The Second Country With The Most Expensive Internet Cost In The World

https://ionigeria.com/nigeria-second-country-expensive-internet-cost-world/

2017: Nigeria has highest number of road fatalities in Africa – FRSC

http://dailypost.ng/2017/05/08/nigeria-highest-number-road-fatalities-africa-frsc/

2016: WHO ‘rates’ Nigeria most dangerous African country by road

https://www.thecable.ng/who-rates-nigeria-most-dangerous-african-country-by-road

2017: LIBERIA, NIGERIA, AND SIERRA LEONE AMONG THE 10 WORST HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS IN THE WORLD

https://globeafrique.com/liberia-nigeria-and-sierra-leone-among-the-10-worst-health-care-systems-in-the-world/

2018: Nigeria is set to stay the world’s poverty capital for at least a generation

https://qz.com/africa/1421543/nigerias-poverty-crisis-is-worsening-oxfam-world-bank-data/

2018: Research shows Nigeria is 9th most dangerous country for women

https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/research-shows-nigeria-is-9th-most-dangerous-country-for-women-id8547087.html

2016: Nigeria life expectancy, at 54.5, is one of the worst in the world, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) report titled: ‘World Health Statistics: Monitoring Health for the SDGs’. https://www.thecable.ng/54-life-expectancy-nigeria-lower-war-torn-south-sudan-somalia

2017: Nigeria also has the highest rate of HIV/AIDS related deaths in the world. https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/nigeria

2018: Nigeria has more HIV-infected babies than anywhere in the world. It’s a distinction no country wants

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/06/nigeria-has-more-hiv-infected-babies-anywhere-world-it-s-distinction-no-country-wants

2017: Nigeria among the worst countries with deaths from terrorism: Activities of Fulani Herdsmen accounts for more death than Boko Haram in 2016.

https://www.pulse.ng/bi/politics/nigeria-ranks-high-among-countries-with-deaths-by-terrorism-id7606843.html

It is also no secret that Nigeria comes first in stupendously rich politicians, traditional rulers and priests. That is where the country comes first. The nation also comes first in recycling its rulers. Governors transfer to the senate and then back to governorship. Senators become governors. Presidents and vice presidents come back after a few years for second and third stints in the presidency. Military rulers douse their fatigues and return to rule as civilians. The recycling has no limit. Nigeria is world capital for politician recycling.

Nigeria needs change and a chance. The upcoming 2019 elections provides a rare opportunity for a new wave of new generation and new mind representatives, senators, governors and a new president. Will Nigerians fight to make this happen and reclaim their destiny or will they stay with the old idea-bereft cabal who have kept Nigeria in the trenches?

Dr. Perry Brimah, Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305; @CabalMustGo; @EveryNigerian