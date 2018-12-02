Jubril In Aso Rock?; Hear What Bnyl Leader Said About It

National Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard has dismissed stories of a cloned Buhari in Aso Villa by Mr Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB , the BNYL Leader described his claims as untrue adding that the struggle for Biafra has been turned to caricature.

He said in a YouTube broadcast that "Those who have turned this struggle to caricature should back down".

Watch Video

