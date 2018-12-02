Tears of Joy as Osodieme Equips 350 Skills Training Graduates for Business

It was tears of joys and encomiums for their benefactor as the Wife of the Governor of Anambra State of and founder the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) presented three hundred and fifty indigent women, widows and youths trained under CAFÉ Skills Acquisition and Skills Training programme with tools of trade and start-up capital on December 1, 2018. The impressive graduation ceremony of batch -5 CAFE trainees was held at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Anambra State.

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State of and founder the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) presenting Certificate to Tailoring & Fashion Design graduate.

Empowerment tools for small scale business ventures presented free to the beneficiaries include sewing machines, baking tools, gas cooker with oven, hair dressing kits and dryers, soap making mould and scale weight measure and computer sets and repair kits amongst others. Each person equally received start-up capital of the sum of twenty thousand Naira and another two thousand Naira as transportation money back home.

The 350 graduands had previously undergone six weeks intensive training programme between Monday 4thJune - Friday 13 July 2018 in various skills including Hairdressing, Tailoring & Fashion Design, Bakery & Confectionery, Soap making and Computer repairs.

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State of and founder the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) addressing the CAFÉ graduands during the Empowerment.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Osodieme said that it gives her immense pleasure to see smiles on the faces of the needy, adding that she felt fulfilled to have come thus far in helping mankind. Dr. (Mrs) Obiano tasked the beneficiaries to build on their new skills, equipment and start-up capital they received and ensure they make good use of the resources.

Said: ‘’ You have just received one sewing machine and other tools but I want each and every one of you to grow in the business and become employers of labour with many more equipment. That is my prayers for you. ‘’

The Member Representing Idemili North at the State House of Assembly, Mrs. Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, who witnessed the occasion, said the Governor's Wife has set a lifetime standard through her immeasurable charity works.

The Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, commended the consistency and commitment of the wife of the governor over the years, in the areas of improving the fortunes of others. She noted that the empowerment programme which was made open for all residents of Anambra State has projected Osodieme's sincere compassion for all persons irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations.

Hair dressing graduates admiring their work tools

Commending Osodieme for the initiative, Transition Chairman of Anambra East, Chief Pius Ifeadi said that empowerment programme he witnessed will definitely make positive transformational impact on many families and thanked Osodieme for uplifting many persons. On his part, Transition Chairman Awka South Local Government Area, Sir Leo Nwuba, said that the empowerment programme is a great inspiration for many on how to create wealth for the needy and helpless and called on others to emulate Osodieme’s gesture.

Earlier Director, Mary Sumner Vocational Institute, Awka, where the beneficiaries had undergone the trainings, Lady Ngozi Ezomike, thanked Osodieme for funding an enduring partnership with the institution. She, noted that the outcome of the programme have added greatly to the institute’s underlining ideology of self-sufficiency and entrepreneurial independence.

Some of the Bakery and Confectionery graduates admiring their Gas Cooker

On her part, Coordinators of the CAFE Skills Acquisition training, Mrs. Eyiuche Nwankwo, and Mrs Cee Ezii explained that the trainees were selected on the basis of Local Government Areas of resident to ensure even spread of beneficiaries.

A total of 4, 350 persons have so far been trained and empowered under CAFÉ Skills Acquisition training programme since inception in 2014.