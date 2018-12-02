Troops Foil Bomb Blast in Maiduguri

Two Suicide Bombers (Male and Female) on a mission to infiltrate Muna Garage located at the outskirts of Maiduguri, city along Mafa-Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala road hurriedly detonated one of their suicide vests on sighting Nigerian troops of 195 Battalion on patrol at about 8 pm on Saturday.

The patrol team quickly moved to the scene and discovered it was only the female suicide bombers’ vest that was detonated, killing herself and the male suicide bomber.

Unfortunately, five members of tje Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on duty at the market were injured in the explosion.

Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the Explosive Ordinance Device (IEDs) Team were drafted to defuse the other unexploded vest while Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Red Cross had evacuated the mutilated body parts of the suicide bombers.

The wounded persons were rushed to the 7 Division Hospital Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri for medical attention.