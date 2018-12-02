PDP Denies T. A. Orji's Arrest by EFCC, Warns Detractors

The attention of PDP Prayer Network has been drawn to the fake news making round in the social media alleging that the former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Theodore Orji and his son, Hon. Chinedum Orji were arrested on Saturday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a press statement signed by the national coordinator of group, Mr. Emmanuel Chukwu described the report as false, frivolous and handiwork of the political enemies of the Senator.

Mr. Chukwu further noted that the allegation is part of the wider plan designed by the "never-do-well politicians" to make the Senator unmarketable in the coming General elections.

He further added that, ''The fake news report against Senator Orji is the highest display of mischief making in the practice of irresponsible journalism which has unceremoniously become the identity of some media practitioners in the country.''

We have also observed that this is the second time in a week which the clown and irresponsible blogger is publishing fake news and syndicating it against the Most Distinguished Senator in other news media.

A media outfit that foolishly accept to serve as megaphone to selfish and dubious politicians who have nothing good to offer the people because of the soured porridge pot he hoped to get must be deprecated by relevant government agency before its cancerous bacteria affects and contaminates the entire system.

We therefore urge the reading public and and the teeming supporters of Senator T. A Orji to ignore and disregard the fake news report as that is the handiwork of his political enemies in the state.

Signed:

Mr. Emmanuel Chukwu,

National Coordinator,

PDP Prayer Network