MOSOP Announces Kingdom Election Results for Gokana, Eleme, Tai,Nyo-Khana and Ban-Ogoi Special Area
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has announced the conclusion of MOSOP Kingdom elections for the remaining four kingdoms and one special unit.
The results announced today in Bori by the chairman of the 2018 MOSOP Electoral Committee, Chief Emmanuel Nkala include those of Gokana, Eleme, Tai, Nyo-Khana and Ban-Ogoi.
Chief Nkala commended the peaceful conduct of the elections describing it as unprecedented and thanked all for their support.
Details of the results announced today are as follows:
1. Gokana Kingdom
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Celestine Vurah
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
Dumka Nwinkua
|
Deputy Coordinator
|
Elected
|
3.
|
Innocent Diina Eenen
|
Secretary
|
Elected
1. Eleme Kingdom
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Nwale Nchimaonwi
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
Friday Eiireyi
|
Deputy Coordinator
|
Elected
|
3.
|
Sunday A. L. Gbaranugbe
|
Secretary
|
Elected
1. Tai Kingdom
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Chief Ignatus Nzia
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
Chief Anthony Ngbarabara
|
Deputy Coordinator
|
Elected
|
3.
|
Elder Amaabana Nkpigine
|
Secretary
|
Elected
1. Nyo-Khana Kingdom
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Elder Kenneth Neekue
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
Enoch Nwada Lah
|
Deputy Coordinator
|
Elected
|
3.
|
David Nkegha
|
Secretary
|
Elected
1. Ban-Ogoi Kingdom
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Patrick Seban
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
Martin Guria
|
Deputy Coordinator
|
Elected
|
3.
|
Christian Kalabe
|
Secretary
|
Elected
While thanking the various kingdoms for the peaceful elections, the electoral committee chairman, Chief Emmanuel Nkala, urged the peaceful disposition to continue in the remaining elections which will be for the national affiliates and national executive offices.