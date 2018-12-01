MOSOP Announces Kingdom Election Results for Gokana, Eleme, Tai,Nyo-Khana and Ban-Ogoi Special Area

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has announced the conclusion of MOSOP Kingdom elections for the remaining four kingdoms and one special unit.

The results announced today in Bori by the chairman of the 2018 MOSOP Electoral Committee, Chief Emmanuel Nkala include those of Gokana, Eleme, Tai, Nyo-Khana and Ban-Ogoi.

Chief Nkala commended the peaceful conduct of the elections describing it as unprecedented and thanked all for their support.

Details of the results announced today are as follows:

1. Gokana Kingdom

S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Celestine Vurah Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. Dumka Nwinkua Deputy Coordinator Elected 3. Innocent Diina Eenen Secretary Elected

1. Eleme Kingdom

S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Nwale Nchimaonwi Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. Friday Eiireyi Deputy Coordinator Elected 3. Sunday A. L. Gbaranugbe Secretary Elected

1. Tai Kingdom

S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Chief Ignatus Nzia Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. Chief Anthony Ngbarabara Deputy Coordinator Elected 3. Elder Amaabana Nkpigine Secretary Elected

1. Nyo-Khana Kingdom

S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Elder Kenneth Neekue Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. Enoch Nwada Lah Deputy Coordinator Elected 3. David Nkegha Secretary Elected

1. Ban-Ogoi Kingdom

S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Patrick Seban Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. Martin Guria Deputy Coordinator Elected 3. Christian Kalabe Secretary Elected

While thanking the various kingdoms for the peaceful elections, the electoral committee chairman, Chief Emmanuel Nkala, urged the peaceful disposition to continue in the remaining elections which will be for the national affiliates and national executive offices.