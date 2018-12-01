TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 1 December 2018 15:16 CET

MOSOP Announces Kingdom Election Results for Gokana, Eleme, Tai,Nyo-Khana and Ban-Ogoi Special Area

By MOSOP Ogoniland
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has announced the conclusion of MOSOP Kingdom elections for the remaining four kingdoms and one special unit.

The results announced today in Bori by the chairman of the 2018 MOSOP Electoral Committee, Chief Emmanuel Nkala include those of Gokana, Eleme, Tai, Nyo-Khana and Ban-Ogoi.

Chief Nkala commended the peaceful conduct of the elections describing it as unprecedented and thanked all for their support.

Details of the results announced today are as follows:

1. Gokana Kingdom

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Celestine Vurah

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

Dumka Nwinkua

Deputy Coordinator

Elected

3.

Innocent Diina Eenen

Secretary

Elected

1. Eleme Kingdom

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Nwale Nchimaonwi

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

Friday Eiireyi

Deputy Coordinator

Elected

3.

Sunday A. L. Gbaranugbe

Secretary

Elected

1. Tai Kingdom

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Chief Ignatus Nzia

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

Chief Anthony Ngbarabara

Deputy Coordinator

Elected

3.

Elder Amaabana Nkpigine

Secretary

Elected

1. Nyo-Khana Kingdom

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Elder Kenneth Neekue

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

Enoch Nwada Lah

Deputy Coordinator

Elected

3.

David Nkegha

Secretary

Elected

1. Ban-Ogoi Kingdom

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Patrick Seban

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

Martin Guria

Deputy Coordinator

Elected

3.

Christian Kalabe

Secretary

Elected

While thanking the various kingdoms for the peaceful elections, the electoral committee chairman, Chief Emmanuel Nkala, urged the peaceful disposition to continue in the remaining elections which will be for the national affiliates and national executive offices.


