Troops Dislodge Boko Haram From Gamboru Hideout

The Nigerian Army said its troops have dislodged Boko Haram insurgents from their hideout in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state.

The Nigerian Army said on its Twitter handle that on Nov. 29; the troops launched an offensive on two fronts against the insurgents and successfully dislodged them from their hideout in the area.

It disclosed that the insurgents who were preparing for an attack fled on sighting the troops leaving behind their ammunition, food items and other consumables.

“In compliance with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; that commanders in Operation LAFIYA DOLE, to carry out massive attack and offensive mission to the Boko Haram terrorists’ suspected locations, hideouts and enclaves, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade, embarked on an exploration mission on November 29, 2018.

“The gallant troops carried out offensive patrols on two fronts: Ngala Bridge and Gamboru town along Wurge village, northern Borno. On sighting the troops, the terrorists who were massing up for a possible attack abandoned their logistic stores, equipment and fled.

“The equipment captured includes one AK-47 Rifle with registration number 819044; two AK-47 magazines, 443 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 94 rounds of PKT ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and 4 RPG Bombs”.

The troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) charge; one Anti-Aircraft telescopic sight, one Anti-Aircraft top cover, clearing rod, one Hilux GT van, two motorcycles, one flag, two blankets, one praying mat, one mosquito net and 10 motorcycle spare tubes.

Other items include one tools’ box, one towing cable, one camel bag, three watermelons, three cans of milk, two bottles of Maltina, two sachets of sugar, three jerry cans, one MP3 player, groundnut and a First Aid kit.