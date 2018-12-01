OPC Founder, Frederick Fasehun, dies at 83

The founder of Odua Peoples Congress, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, has died. He died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“It is true, baba died at the ICU in LASUTH, Ikeja,” said Fasehun’s Spokesman, Mr. Adeoye Fasehun was born in Ondo Town, Ondo State in 1938.

He was a medical doctor and hotel owner and was responsible for the recent revival of the Unity Party of Nigeria, a party formed by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the 1970s.

Fasehun a strong supporter of restructuring recently said the call for restructuring is the only way out of Nigeria’s development quagmire.

“When states and regions were allowed to control their own resources to develop their respective areas and people then the country is ready for development.

“We must restructure Nigeria to get out of this mess. It is either we implement it or remain where we are. “The constitution should give me an opportunity to explore what is in my backyard. And why should I sell what is in my backyard and share the profit with others ? That shouldn’t be the case.

“We must restructure the country now for development. If we don’t restructure, we should forget about progress,” he said.