Recruitment of 10,000 Police constables Commences

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the commencement of the process of recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force as constables.

The commission, in a statement in Abuja yesterday by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said the application which will run till January 11, 2019 should be done online.

The commission also noted that the exercise is absolutely free, adding that interested candidates should not to pay any money to apply and should not return any completed forms to anybody who might in the process demand for processing fees.

The statement reads: “Applications from interested candidates will be received online and through the commission's portal, www.nigeria policecareers.net.

“Application closes on Friday, January 11,, 2019, exactly six weeks from today (yesterday), November 30th 2019.”

On the requirements for the position, the commission said: “Applicants must have passion for a career in the Nigeria Police Force and must be a Nigerian citizen, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age.

“Candidates must have an 0' level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credit level passes, including Mathematics and English Language at not more than two sittings.

“Candidates must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.”

The commission said it will deal ruthlessly with anybody no matter how highly placed who tries to circumvent the process or engages in fraudulent activities.