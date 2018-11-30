Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Presents 29 Innoson Hlilux Jeep, Range Rover to 29 Retiring Warrant Officers...

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has Friday presented 29 Innoson Model G40 IVM Hillux Four Wheel Drive Jeep and IVM 60 Range Rover Vehicles to retiring Nigerian Army Warrant Officers from all the Nigerian Army Divisions across the. Country in Maiduguri.

The COAS was also presented with Students Union Government (SUG) of Institute of Management and Technology award while launching a book titled, " National Security: Challenges and Perspectives. A compilation of selected lectures delivered by the COAS."

In his remark, COAS reiterated that NA is apolitical and will continue to be apolitical in the forthcoming general elections, assuring that it will not be deterred to honour it's mandate in the discharge of it's national responsibility as provided in the constitution.

He reassured his commitment to ensure that the NA maintains and restricts itself to the protection and safeguard of lives and property of the citizenry even from the threats of insurgency, pointing out that, anybody found wanting will be dealt with decisively.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2018 COAS Annual Conference at Command Guest House Maiduguri Friday, General Buratai added that any officer or soldier found guilty of obstructing any constitutional responsibility will be dealt with as the NA remained committed to protect the sovereignty and maintain the integrity of the country properly.

He appreciated the services and sacrifices rendered to the NA and country at large by the retiring NA Warrant Officers , noting that, they have helped in the leadership and management of the NA tremendously in many spheres.

Buratai urged the NA officers and soldiers to always maintain the successes recorded and even perform more better in the interest of the country, stressing that, the recent tragedy in Metele will rather ginger the NA and encourage them to restrategize and completely clear the remnants of the BHTs while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He explained further that the super force of the NA will continue to reboot the culture and management of the NA to give the NA a unique approach to instil discipline at various camps having been working assiduously to improve the NA standard and professionalism.

According to him, more research and innovations on how to mprove the welfare, techniques and intelligence of the NA officers and soldiers , ensure payment of their allowances, training officers and soldiers home and abroad, give medical and health treatments at national and international levels for officers and soldiers at the field, building of standard and modern structures, facilities and procurements of machines, armories, vehicles, equipments, weapons and others will be sustained along with successes made.

He warned the NA leaders and commanders to be fit always and to be at alert all the times by engorging in physical training every morning while assuring that decisions adopted at the end of the 2018 COAS Annual Conference will be used or considered as applicable.

The COAS appreciated the contributions of the COAS Annual Conference committee for organizing and moving the conference from Edo to Borno within a short time while thanking the NA officers and soldiers for their support, loyalty, obedience, patience, endurance, understanding, cooperation, hard work commitment to him since he assumed office as COAS in June.

He expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to the country, Governor Kashim Shettima the people of borno state,for his tremendous and huge support to rhe NA, traditional councils and members of the national assembly including the media for their coverage of the NA activities even at the warfront risking their lives and reporting objectively.

Buratai further thanked the CDS, General Olanisakin Abayomi, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, other service. Chiefs, senior NA officers and all the soldiers for their cooperation and contributions.

Other books and journals launched include, launching of armoured corps insignia, launching of NARC journal, and book published in honour of COAS titled, military leadership in a complete security environment: Reflections in the speeches and leadership style of Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai.

Souvenirs were also presented to the COAS and Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state for their hard work, commitment, dedication and dynamic leadership, support the NA.

In his remark, Governor Kashim Shettima announced a disbursement of N100,000 cash to each of the 29 NA Warrant Officers retiring this year selected from all the NA divisions across the country.

He also thanked President Buhari for his visit and consultations as well as audience with the Nigerian troops whom he said, have stood firm and passed through the thick and thin to restore peace in the state and region at large.

Shettima assured that there will be a free and fair general elections across the country next year while congratulating the NA WOs for their successful service to the nation and retirement.

He also noted that the NA has best brains that can make the nation proud even across the world while congratulating the NA for a successfully making a retreat and clearance of the BHTs despite their uncontrolled utterances and videos to deceive the people and unfortunately, some Nigerian are using to criticise the NA efforts and capability.

The governor assured the NA of his government continuous support and commendations while declaring the 2018 COAS Annual Conference closed.