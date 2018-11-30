70 Roads To Undergo Construction, Rehabilitation In Delta

Delta State Government has approved the construction and rehabilitation of 70 roads across the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

This decision was taken on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, during the State Executive Council meeting presided over the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Asaba.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, who spoke after the meeting, disclosed that the decision is in line with the determination of the state government to take advantage of the dry season to embark on additional massive infrastructural developments as works are expected to commence at the various sites shortly.

He revealed that the completion of the construction of Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road, Biose Amantu and Ikuku Adindu with sewage, and the rehabilitation of Vitalis Okakwu and three critical adjourning Streets that link DLA to Jesus Saves Road in the state capital territory and the construction of Cletus Achi Way/Marble Hill School Road with a spur to Holy Family Catholic Church Road, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, were approved.

The maintenance of Uti Road/U- Turn at Ugbomro, maintenance of Airport/DDPA Road, maintenance of Refinery Junction, PTI-Jakpa Roads, Effurun and the failed portions at Ekpan all in Uvwie Local Government Area, rehabilitation of Old Ovie Palace Road, construction of Atsiangbe/Okodaso Street and reconstruction of Edo Guest House Road, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area also got approval.

The Commissioner for Information said that the EXCO approved the rehabilitation of the following failed roads in Warri; Emebirhen Road, Cinema Site Roundabout, Giwa-Amu, Edah Street, Alabera Ugborikoko, Shell Contractors, Pessu Market, off Market Road, as well as the construction of the following roads in Orerokpe; Ohrue-Esezi Road, Ometan Street to link Omare Street, Catholic Mission Road, off Eku-Abraka Road.

Also approved is the construction of streets adjoining Asaba/Okpanam Road (from Legislative Quarters to Okpanam by Post Office) in Oshimili North. The Streets are Omafuvwe Ambrose with spurs to Mariere, Onyia and Thomson Fregene, Franklin Bardi and Ogelue Chukwurah.

Others are Barr. Eugene Uzum and Sochima Crescent with a spur to Ikechukwu Morka, Pa Frederick, Lower Sam Dietake, Henry Edozie, Noble Academy, Mokogwu, Phillip Close, Olele and St. Andrew Anglican Church Streets.

According to Ogbuesi Ukah, the construction of Aladja Market Road, Aladja in Udu Local Government Area, Tutu Lane/Obodokwu in Sapele Local Government Area and Ralph Uwechue Way, Lady Ginika Monye, Prince Ikechukwu Iyeke Way and Ejiro Adegor Street in Oshimili North Local Government Area were equally approved.

The funding and construction of 5 km network of 13 paved roads using HFP concrete stones in Warri also got the nod of the EXCO. The streets are Ekuremu, Eruaye, Obodo, Akporume, Ighogbadu, Yosi, Metsarun, Arudjove and Eyela all off Okumagba layout. Others are Arimio Close, Four Square Road, Omabgemi Street all in Ekurede Itsekiri, Warri, and Health Centre Road with a spur to Godwin Eyione Street, Ugwuwangwe.

Three other roads were approved in the state capital territory. They are Dr. Chuka Chinwokwu Street/Amaechi Iyio Way with a spur to Roland Achusim Street, off Benin/Asaba Expressway.

In Ugbuwangwe, Warri South Local Government Area, 8 failed roads were approved for rehabilitation. The roads are Vincent Uduaghan, Slaughter, Einyan Close, off Slaughter Road with a spur to Touyo Mama Close, Ugbuwangwe, 911, Secondary School by Health Centre Junction, NPA Expressway by Ugbuwangwe Market and Portion of NPA Expressway/Ogunu Road Interchange.

Apart from roads, approvals were given for additional works on the construction of the second phase of outstanding works at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, the renovation/remodeling of Clinical Building at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, construction/furnishing and equipping of science laboratory at the Model Secondary School, Uzere, Isoko South Local Government and the variation of the contract for shore wall protection/sand filling and piling of Ode-Itsekiri community, Warri South Local Government.