The Obianos Re-enact Family Tradition at Presentation of 100 Wheel Chairs

In what was described at genuine show of affection and care for the less privileged and physically challenged persons the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) in a show of solidarity spared some minutes from his busy schedule Wednesday to assist his wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) as they re-enacted what observers described as family tradition of selfless giving at the handover of one hundred wheel chairs to physically challenged persons by the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), of at Governors Lodge, Amawbia.

His Excellency, Governor Obiano and Wife Ebelechukwu helping the physically challenged beneficiaries with ride on wheelchairs. They are flanked by Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim and Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oby Okeke