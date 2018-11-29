Woman police, children found dead in her house

The sudden death of a police woman and her three children in Osogbo, Osun State today caused confusion as her neighbors said the death of the woman and her children was not natural.

The police woman Sargent and two of her children were found dead in the house while two other children who were grasping for breath were rushed to hospital.

Some of the residents of the area said the deceased might have been killed by fume from generator set having inhaled Carbon monoxide emission from her generating

One of the kids was taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife while the last born who is about 4-months-old was taken to the police clinic in Osogbo.

The one that was rushed to OAUTH in Ife eventually died but the one at the police clinic was stabilized and he is responding to treatment.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Folashade Odoro while confirming the incident said the cause of their death would be investigated.

The PPRO said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital for autopsy.