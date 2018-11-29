DELTA 2019: Why Okowa Deserves Second Term --- Aniagwu 

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, has stated that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has recorded numerous achievements to secure a second term.

Speaking recently at the Maiden Edition of “Frontline” a media interaction and participatory programme organized by Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF in Asaba, the Governor's spokesman, said: that Governor Okowa has achieved a lot in job creation, urban renewal, education and agricultural reforms as well as meaningful processes that has brought about harmony and peace in the state.

According to him, the numerous achievements recorded by the Okowa led administration will convince Deltans to vote for him again for a second term to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by his administration.

Mr. Aniagwu said that over 6,000 Deltans have already benefited from the job creation schemes outside the others that have been impacted indirectly, adding peace, has returned to the creeks and development was taking place in the riverine areas especially in Okerenkoko, Obotebe, Gbaramatu, Ogulagha, Sokebolou, Burutu, Ogidigben among others

“Delta State is now a producer of rice and we are self-sufficient in fish production because of our investments in that direction. Besides, our reforms in agriculture have brought a lot of improvement in animal husbandry, poultry as well as crop production etc. Just imagine what would have happened with the devastating effects of flood that ravaged a good number of our farming communities, we would have had negative impact on food prices but because the state government invested heavily on agriculture the impact was minimized. Even chicken which hitherto used to be a food for the elite is now food for everyone in Delta as youths and other stakeholders in the state now engage in poultry farming”, he said.

The CPS stated that Governor Okowa has awarded over 317 roads with most of them completed and commissioned.

He listed them to include the recently commissioned dualised Cable Point Road in Asaba, dualised Jesse Township Road, the Jesse Boboroku Road as well as the Abavo Circular Roads, Owerre-Olubor/Ekwuoma Road. roads in riverine communities such as the Okerenkoko Road in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West, Sokebolou/Obotobo Road in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Township concrete road pavement and others, all within Burutu Local Government Area of the state, as well as, the recently commissioned Old Lagos Asaba Road Agbor and the Owa-Eke Owa-Alero Road. The Amekpa/Afiesere/Ofuoma road linking Ughelli North and Ethiope East, Old Ozoro Oleh Road linking Isoko North and Isoko South.

Aniagwu opined that the state government has constructed in collaboration with the UBEC Scheme over 3,700 classrooms across the state as well as opened more primary and secondary schools in areas of need.

“We have also ensured the accreditation of courses in all our higher institutions and revitalised technical education in the state with the rehabilitation and equipping of the 6 technical schools in the state.

He explained that Universal Health Coverage in the state has reached most Deltans especially the vulnerable and poor just as the Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme now has over 300,000 Deltans enrolled in the scheme

Mr Aniagwu stated that government was carrying out market development in parts of the state to improve the socio-economic lives of the people. He listed the markets to include the Sapele Market, Orerokpe Modern Market, Owa Alero Market, Ozoro and Burutu markets and the second phase of Ogbeogonogo Market in Asaba etc.

The Governor's spokesman also identified the prevailing peace in the state as another remarkable achievement of the Okowa led administration.

“The Governor's peace initiatives have yielded the desired result and we are better for it. We can't stop appreciating our ever vibrant youths, the traditional rulers for the very remarkable cooperation they have extended to our administration”, he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the group, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli said the group set up the Frontline programme as a media interaction and participatory programme to highlight burning issues of concern to Deltans and Nigerians adding that the choice of Mr Aniagwu as the first guest was deliberate as a renowned Media Entrepreneur and Spokesman to the Governor of Delta State. He commended Aniagwu for his eloquent and didactic presentation at the session and called for more partnership between the government and the online media.