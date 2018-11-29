ATTACK ON THE POLICE: Handsome Reward Awaits Informant --- Delta CP

Following attacks on men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, Delta State Command, the police in collaboration with the Ifeany Okowa-led administration has promised to give a reasonable reward to any person or persons who would make available information that could help to clampdown on the suspects.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Asaba Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka, disclosed that such attacks have ended in the injury, loss of lives of officers, arms and ammunitions.

The release stated that the police would do all in their power to provide adequate security of lives and property, calling on the public to ensure that information given to the police should be reliable.

“Delta State Police Command, in conjunction with the Delta State Government, has promised to give a handsome reward to any person or group of persons whose information will lead to the arrest of persons connected to any of the attacks on Police Officers and recovery of the stolen service weapons.

“The above promise comes against the backdrop of the recent attacks on Police officers while on their duty post across the State, oftentimes, leading to loss of lives and injury to the officers and men involved and loss of arms and ammunitions.

“While appealing to the public for credible and prompt information, the Command however reassures them that it will continually do its upmost best towards ensuring the safety and security of all Deltans at all times”, the statement added.