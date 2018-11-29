Gov. Obiano In Hot Soup As Wife Tears His Shirt In Public For Bringing His Mistress To A State Function

The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has been humiliated by his wife in the presence of guests . The humiliation came from no other than his wife of over 20 years for inviting his known mistress to a state function. The Nolly wood movie scnario gave credence to wagging tongues on the state of the "home front" of the first citizens of Anambra State.

The governor it was learnt was ignorant of the capability of his wife of decades. The ignorance and mesmerization of his mistress may have led to the wrong judgement of inviting his mistress to the state function. In a bid to clean up the playboy governor, his wife took him to a public laundry where nothing was hidden. The bewildered guests were entertained to free soap show that ended in a big lesson of "never underate any woman".

However, Anambra menfolk and women alike have outrightly condemned such disrespect to the first lady saying that self control must be observed by the number one citizen in conducting his escapades.

’You can therefore imagine the woman’s anger on sighting her at a state function. Without giving any hoot about what was going on, she made for the governor’s shirt, which she tore amidst a rain of abusive words.

’Even the governor’s security team was taken aback as they didn’t see this coming. In fact, it took their intervention and ceaseless appeal by some of the special guests before she would let go. The scandal is being discussed in hushed-tones by those who should know in the corridors of power. The few media people who witnessed the shameful act were later taken to a corner and ‘prevailed upon’ to ‘pause’ the story by the man’s media aide with whom the governor used to work in the same popular institution.’

Watch out for the identity and photos of the mystery mistress.