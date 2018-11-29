TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Business & Finance | 29 November 2018 16:42 CET

Cement Company Of Northern Nigeria (ccnn) To Merge With Bua Group's Kalambaina Cement Company
Merge To Create Largest Cement Company In The Core Northern Region Of Nigeria

By The Nigerian Voice

The Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) shreholders voted overwhelmingly (99.01%) to merge with BUA Group's KALAMBAINA Cement Company.

The meeting was held today, Thursday November 29, 2018 in Sokoto. The historic approval will create the largest Cement Company in the Core Northern Region of Nigeria.

R-L: Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder, BUA Group and Chairman CCNN; Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director, CCNN; Kabiru Rabiu, Director, CCNN and Senator Khairat Abdulrazaq-Gwadabe, Director CCNN at the Court Ordered Extra Ordinary General Meeting for Cement Company of Northern Nigeria where shareholders voted overwhelmingly (99.01%) to merge with the BUA owned Kalambaina Cement Company in Sokoto today.


