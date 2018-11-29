Cppm Drags Firs To Court Over Atiku Abubakar Tax Receipts 

The Committee for the Protection Peoples Mandate (CPPM) today Thursday 29th November, 2018, dragged the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) before the federal high court in Abuja, seeking to compel it through an Order of Mandamus, to make public to the organization directly or through the court, copies of the 2015 and 2016 tax receipts of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2019 Presidential election.

It would be recalled that CPPM, had on the 16th of November, 2018 invoked relevant sections of the Freedom of information Act, by submitting a formal request to FIRS, to avail it the 2015 and 2016 tax receipts of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar within 7 working days, failure of which, it will resort to a court action.

Consequently, the organization made good it's threat by approaching a federal high court in Abuja, today.

The organization premised it's action on the information available to it, that Alhaji Atiku may not have been paying his taxes AS AT WHEN DUE, thus it wonders how as a candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he can make Nigeria work, if he is a tax evader.

CPPM considers it's action in line with its societal responsibility of advocacy for good governance and accountability, as well as educating the electorate to ensure that only persons of integrity and credibility are elected into public office.

The statement was signed by Nelson Ekujumi as National Coordinator and Solomon Sobade as a member of the board of trustees.