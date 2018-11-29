President Charge Nigerian Military, All Service Chiefs to Eliminate Boko Haram Terrorists in Nigerian Territory

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged all the service chiefs of the Nigerian Armed forces as a matter of priority and urgency to work together to collectively end Boko haram insurgency.

He also restated his government's willingness and commitment to encourage the Nigerian armed forces to protect the sovereignty and Territorial integrity of Nigeria as provided in the constitution and to carry out their responsibility professionally.

Buhari stated this Wednesday in Maiduguri during his one day state working visits to Borno state while declaring open the 2018 Chief of Staff (COAS) Annual Conference being held at the Command Guest House Conference Hall Maiduguri from Wednesday, 28th November 2018 to Friday, 31st November 2018.

The president also reassured the Nigerian military that his government is ever ready to fully support them, strengthen their capacity, improve their welfare and ensure the regular payment of their salaries and allowances among other welfare packages to boost their morale in carrying out their professional responsibility.

He added that his administration believe in transparency and will continue to ensure public accountability at all levels of government while appealing to the Nigerian leaders irrespective of their origin, political , ethnic and religious affiliation to embrace public accountability by blowing the whistle of change in all the nooks and crannies of the society.

According to him," in view of the recent tragedy that took place in Metele village of Guzamala LGA of Borno state, I commend the decision of the COAS to move the venue of the conference to Maiduguri to avail me with the opportunity to talk to the troops."

"I assure every citizen of Nigeria of security at all times and charge the Nigerian Armed forces to play a critical role in the fight against the Boko haram insurgency to meet the challenges that we face as a country.

" I am delight to be here today to declare open the COAS Conference 2018", Buhari said.

Buhari charged the armed forces to commit themselves to the federal government's policy of returning the displaced persons back to their localities and ensure their security, while commending the Nigerian military to the gradual restoration of peace in the country.

He further commended the Nigerian armed forces for restoring peace in the north east, south south, north central and north west, pointing out that, the armed forces are part of the major achievements that his government has achieved so far.

Mr. President added that Nigerians must appreciate and "be aware that that Nigerian military has done well and must be encouraged inorder to boost their morale. I assure you of my full support and encouragement to do more and more.

" I also assure you that, I will not relent in my efforts to support the armed forces to put more efforts inorder for them to achieve more results of their mandate", Buhari said.

Urging them to maintain the tempo, he said while mourning and condoling the departed soldiers who paid the supreme price to their country, he said, "one of the reasons I am visiting Maiduguri is to address the troops".

He encouraged them not to be discouraged but to remain focused to eliminate boko Haram from the earth while condemning Human rights violation allegations against the Nigerian army.

The president however, urged the senior military officers to uphold the COAS Conference as one of the unique approach in stabilizing the country as 2019 election is at the corner

Buhari further warned the senior military officers not to be partisan in the forthcoming general elections while commending their doggedness towards their responsibility professionally.