MOSOP Elections 2018: Electoral Committee Announces Results of Babbe,Ken-Khana and Bori Territory

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has announced results from elections conducted today. The elections results announced this evening in Bori by the Chairman of the 2018 Electoral Committee, Chief Emmanuel Nkala, included those of Babbe kingdom, Ken-Khana kingdom and Bori National Territory.

The Electoral Committee Chairman also announced the postponement of elections in Gokana due to logistics problems

The principal officers elected in today's elections as announced by Chief Emmanuel Nkala are as follows:

1. Babbe Kingdom



S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Damgbon Dee-ue Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. Monday Kinaka Deputy Coordinator Elected 3. Reuben Nama Secretary Elected

2. Ken Khana Kingdom



S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Chief Samuel Yiradee Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. 3. Faanor K. Lebari Secretary Elected

3. Bori National Territory



S/N Name Position Remarks 1. Sylvanus Adamgbo Kingdom Coordinator Elected 2. Felix Eeghan Deputy Coordinator Elected 3. Timber Barinua Secretary Elected

Chief Nkala thanked the people of Babbe kingdom and Bori National Territory for the peaceful conduct of the elections and urged them to remain peaceful and committed as the elections progress.