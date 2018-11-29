MOSOP Elections 2018: Electoral Committee Announces Results of Babbe,Ken-Khana and Bori Territory
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has announced results from elections conducted today. The elections results announced this evening in Bori by the Chairman of the 2018 Electoral Committee, Chief Emmanuel Nkala, included those of Babbe kingdom, Ken-Khana kingdom and Bori National Territory.
The Electoral Committee Chairman also announced the postponement of elections in Gokana due to logistics problems
The principal officers elected in today's elections as announced by Chief Emmanuel Nkala are as follows:
1. Babbe Kingdom
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Damgbon Dee-ue
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
Monday Kinaka
|
Deputy Coordinator
|
Elected
|
3.
|
Reuben Nama
|
Secretary
|
Elected
2. Ken Khana Kingdom
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Chief Samuel Yiradee
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Faanor K. Lebari
|
Secretary
|
Elected
3. Bori National Territory
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Position
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Sylvanus Adamgbo
|
Kingdom Coordinator
|
Elected
|
2.
|
Felix Eeghan
|
Deputy Coordinator
|
Elected
|
3.
|
Timber Barinua
|
Secretary
|
Elected
Chief Nkala thanked the people of Babbe kingdom and Bori National Territory for the peaceful conduct of the elections and urged them to remain peaceful and committed as the elections progress.