General News | 29 November 2018 03:38 CET

MOSOP Elections 2018: Electoral Committee Announces Results of Babbe,Ken-Khana and Bori Territory

By MOSOP Ogoniland
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has announced results from elections conducted today. The elections results announced this evening in Bori by the Chairman of the 2018 Electoral Committee, Chief Emmanuel Nkala, included those of Babbe kingdom, Ken-Khana kingdom and Bori National Territory.

The Electoral Committee Chairman also announced the postponement of elections in Gokana due to logistics problems

The principal officers elected in today's elections as announced by Chief Emmanuel Nkala are as follows:

1. Babbe Kingdom

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Damgbon Dee-ue

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

Monday Kinaka

Deputy Coordinator

Elected

3.

Reuben Nama

Secretary

Elected

2. Ken Khana Kingdom

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Chief Samuel Yiradee

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

3.

Faanor K. Lebari

Secretary

Elected

3. Bori National Territory

S/N

Name

Position

Remarks

1.

Sylvanus Adamgbo

Kingdom Coordinator

Elected

2.

Felix Eeghan

Deputy Coordinator

Elected

3.

Timber Barinua

Secretary

Elected

Chief Nkala thanked the people of Babbe kingdom and Bori National Territory for the peaceful conduct of the elections and urged them to remain peaceful and committed as the elections progress.


