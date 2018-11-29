Nigeria Army Debunks Media Reports That Corpses of Slain Soldiers in Metele AreYet to be Evacuated

The Nigerian Army has debunked media reports alleging that the bodies of soldiers and members of Civilian Joint Task Force who lost their lives in the unfortunate Metele Attack in Borno State, North East Nigeria, by Boko Haram terrorists are yet to be evacuated.

According to the HQ Nigerian Army Facebook statement on yesterday, “the information is despicably false and a calculated attempt to spread fake news aimed at discrediting and undermining the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles”.

Contrary to the report, Army said the bodies of the slain soldiers has since been evacuated from the sites of the attack.

Rest of the statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, immediately after the attack, reinforcement was sent to the location.

Thereafter, a special search and rescue team led by a senior military officer was constituted and equally despatched. The team worked tirelessly, searching all the nooks and crannies of the general area and have evacuated all the gallant troops that paid the supreme price in defence of their fatherland.

“It is sad to note that in a bid to be seen as first to break news, some media houses have discarded the ethics of their noble profession through the hasty publication of unverified information.

"The NA would once again reiterate the need for correct and balanced reportage especially when reporting issues regarding military operations.”

Against this backdrop, Army advised all print and electronic (online) newspapers as well as social media forums and blogs to double check their information before publishing.

This, it noted, is because publishing false, sensational news is inimical to national security and could also cause panic, bitterness and disunity among the citizenry.