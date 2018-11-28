2019: Bode George to deliver a keynote Address as Yoruba leaders meet in Lagos

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George is to deliver a keynote adress as Leaders of the Yoruba nation across party lines will gather in Lagos on Monday, December 3, 2018 at a Colloquium to discuss the interest of the Yoruba nation just as the country goes into the general election next year.

The Colloquium being organized by "The Southwest Forun" is with the theme: ” Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today, and the challenges of 2019” will hold at the Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos by 12 pm.

In a press release issued and signed by the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uthman Shodipe- Dosunmu, the colloquium will have Chief Olabode George as the Keynote Speaker and will also have in attendance the Pan –Yoruba Group, Afenifere leaders , Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Senator Femi Okurounmu, Senator Babatope and all elected candidates and leaders of all political parties in Yoruba land.

The colloquium is to discuss the aspirations and developmental needs of the Yoruba nation and to forestall divisive tendencies across political party lines as we approach the 2019 general elections.