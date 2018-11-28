General Benson Takes Over As New Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole

The new Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, has formally taken over the management and coordination of the theatre command headquarters Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

The hand over ceremony which was quite impromptu took place yesterday at the Theatre Command Headquarters Maiduguri.

However, journalists were barred from covering the event which was attended only by principal officers of the theatre command.

Major General Akinroluyo until his present deployment, was the General Officer Commanding , GOC, Headquarters Division NA Jos before his new posting was announced by the Nigerian Army authorities on November 10,2018.

He replaced Major General Abba Dikko who has been posted to the Department of Civil-Military Affairs as its chief at the Army Headquarters.

Akinroluyo is now the seventh Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole since its inception when Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai became the Chief of Army Staff, COAS.

Lieutenant General Buratai launched the Operation in July 2015