ELOZINO OGEGE: Okowa Condoles Family, Orders Crackdown On 'Yahoo Boys'

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday condoled with the family of Miss Elozino Ogege, a 300 level student of Mass Communication Department, Delta State University, (DELSU), Abraka who was brutally murdered by suspected ritualists masquerading as “Yahoo boys”.

Governor Okowa who was greatly distraught by the sad development has ordered a serious crackdown on all “Yahoo boys”, ritualists and all those involved in unexplainable and sudden wealth in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Monday, the Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, the Isoko nation and the Delta State University Abraka community.

The Governor notes with serious concern and worry, the increasing and disturbing activities of suspected ritual killers and criminally minded individuals, whose obtrusive and flamboyant escapades are becoming more conspicuous.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, It is with a heavy heart that I write to express our profound commiserations to the family of Miss Elozino Ogege, the Isoko nation, her friends, both within and outside the University community.

“I am glad that the security agencies have made serious progress in the investigation into the murder and I can assure Deltans and Nigerians that justice will be served on the perpetrators of this dastard act”.

The Governor appreciated the solidarity exhibited by Deltans and Nigerians in condemning the bizarre act and urged security agencies in the state and country to commence a massive crackdown on these criminal elements veneering as “Yahoo Boys”.

“As a government whose primary responsibility is the protection of lives and property as well as the welfare of her citizens, I urge Deltans and Nigerians to partner with the government and report to security agencies the activities of these gangs with a view to asistting the society get rid of such dangerous groups. Never again as a people shall we condone the activities of these known criminals as we all seem to agree that “enough is enough”.

“May the soul of Miss Elozino Ogege and all those who lost their lives in similar circumstances find eternal rest in the bosom of God Almighty,” the governor wrote.

Meanwhile, a rally to sensitize Deltans on the evils in the activities of ritualists in the form of Yahoo Boys and other violent killings in Delta State would hold Thursday 29, 2018 in Asaba.

This is coming on the backdrop of the recent murder of a 300 level Mass Communication student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka Miss Elomazino Ogege, is under the aegis of the Civil Society Advance Forum on Sustainable Development, Forum of Delta State NGOs and Coalition of Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organization in the State.

According to a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Asaba by the conveners, Ambassador Caroline Usikpodo-Omoniyi, Deacon Okezi Odugala and Prince Obaro Unuafe, the rally would commence at 8:00am from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development and would proceed to the Headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Festus Agas.