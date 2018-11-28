President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri . Received By Gov. Shettima. Visit Paralyzes Activities In Maiduguri Metropolis

President Muhammadu Buhari's historic first visit to Maiduguri city, the state capital of Borno state, homage to Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi, Consultation with the International Non Governmental Organizations (iNGOs) operating in the north east region carrying out post insurgency activities at the shehu's palace, address to the Nigerian Troops at the Maimalari Barracks Maiduguri before declaring the COAS conference open for the first time since his assumption of office in May 29, 2015 has paralyzed commercial, educational and government activities as early as 6 am Wednesday.

As all major roads, streets and highways scheduled for the president to pass through and those linking the roads and highways were either closed or diverted by armed security operatives and their vehicles stationed causing serious traffic jam and hold up.

Pupils and students were seen stranded and some could not even have access to go to school as commercial taxi cars and keke NAPEP tricycles were rarely seen on the road and those who could be seen on road don't have access to pass as roads were blocked and diverted resulting in traffic jam for hours.

Children were seen trekking either back home or to school crossing roads and traffic while secuiry vehicles were on patrol all round as most double lanes were turned either one way or single lane.

Shops and business places were also closed along with government offices as the state government declared Wednesday Free Working Day for the workers to give the President a rousing and befitting welcome to Maiduguri for the first time that he is making entry into Maiduguri town and paying a visit to the Shehu of Borno at his palace and holding meeting with the NGOs..

All markets and commercial centers are also closed down as announced by the state government for the traders and commercial or business operators to also give the President a rousing welcome to Borno state, the home of peace.

When The Nigerian Voice visited some places, markets, shops and offices were closed while pupils and students were seen trekking to and from school while others who could not make it to school went home.

People were also seen trekking long and short distances on the roads due to lack of commercial vehicles and tricycles while private motorists were also scarce on roads as security operatives restricted movements on certain roads in the name of security as checks were also carried out in tricycles and vehicles, especially, the private and commercial vehicles..

However, roads linking the venue of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS Annual Conference, Command Guest House Conference Hall, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri which was expected to be declared open by President Buhari , Baga road and Pompomari bye pass circular road as well as the adjoining streets were free of movement but security men were stationed at every junction for checks, especially on Baga Road and Baga Fish Market areas.