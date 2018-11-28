Atiku visits Ekweremadu, explains choice of Obi as VP candidate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday visited the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to seek his understanding over the choice of Mr Peter Obi as his running mate, according to a PUNCH report.

The party reports that Atiku was accompanied on the visit by the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, who is also the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; and the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.).

It was learnt that the visit was meant to appease Ekweremadu, who had hoped that he would be the natural choice for the position.

Accordin to the report, the visitors asked for Ekweremadu's support and explained to him that Obi was picked in the interest of the zone in particular and the nation in general.

A source said, “He was told that Obi does not have any corruption case against him and that he does not belong to any faction of the party.

“He was also told that Obi's emergence has further raised the acceptability level of the PDP across the country.”