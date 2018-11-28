Brace up for fresh attacks, Boko Haram notifies soldiers

Boko Haram insurgents have threatened another attack on the military base at Jiddari-Polo, Maiduguri.

The terrorists on Monday attacked farmers in the area, hacking four to death while one was left with severe injuries.

AFP reports that one of the survivors of the Monday attack, Mala Umara, told a reporter that the terrorists came in large numbers.

“They came in large numbers and killed four and left the other man seriously injured,” the 75-year-old farmer said.

The insurgents were believed to belong to the Abubakar Shekau group.

Umara, added that while sparing him, the insurgents instructed him to tell the Nigerian Army to prepare for another attack.

“They asked me to deliver a message to the soldiers that they should be prepared for an attack soon,” the septuagenarian told AFP.

Another survivor, Abba Muhammad, said, “Five of them encircled me, but I instinctively bolted.”

The attack was also confirmed by a local militia leader, Babakura Kolo.

The insurgents about a week ago attacked a military base in Metele and inflicted severe casualties on the military. Reports put death arising from the attack at between 44 and 110.

President Buhari has vowed to provide all the required resources need to finally defeated the deadly group.