General News | 28 November 2018 08:23 CET

Akinroluyo takes over from Dikko as commander in war against Boko Haram

By The Rainbow
The new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, has taken over the control of the theatre. 

The handover ceremony which was quite impromptu took place on Tuesday at the Theatre Command in Borno State, North East Nigeria.

However, journalists were barred from covering the event which was attended only by principal officers of the theatre.

Major General Akinroluyo was the General Officer Commanding the Headquarters 3 Division before his new posting was announced by the Nigerian Army authorities on November 10.

He replaces Major General Abba Dikko who has been posted to the Department of Civil-Military Affairs as its chief.

Akinroluyo is the seventh Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole since Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai became the Chief of Army Staff.

Lieutenant General Buratai launched the Operation in July 2015

