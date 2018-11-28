UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital project on course -Aregbesola

The foundation laying ceremony of the Teaching Hospital of Osun State University has indicated hope on the horizon for the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme of institution.

Before he completed his tenure as the Governor of the state, Mr Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola ensured that he laid the foundation for the 250 bed Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH) on Thursday, 22nd of November 2018 in Osogbo , the state capital.

The foundation laying ceremony which was witnessed by Aregbesola's successor, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola and the Chancellor of the university, Dr. (Mrs) Folorunsho Alakija who was accompanied by her husband Mr. Modupe .

The Alakijas donated the teaching hospital to the university. The foundation laying and sod turning was the highest point of 2018 convocation ceremony of Osun State University.

Speaking at the event, Alakija said “the decision to lay the foundation of the teaching hospital today is deliberate to coincide with the 7th convocation ceremonies and more importantly, as a mark of honour to the dynamic Governor of the State and Visitor to the University, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola before he leaves office”.

According to Dr. (Mrs) Alakija, the idea for this hospital was borne out of love for children, mothers and humanity in general and for the advancement of medical education.

She explained that the event was the fulfilment of her pledge to build a Children’s hospital when Aregbesola appointed her as the Chancellor.

She noted that since the University has been given approval to recommence its medical school, she decided to upgrade her donation to a full-fledged Ultra-Modern Teaching Hospital.

She commended the people of Osogbo for donating a 30-acre piece of land for Osun State University Teaching Hospital.

The Chancellor and her husband also commended the tenacity and dynamic driving force of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola, who has continued to work hard in his rebuilding and restoration agenda at the university.

While laying the foundation, Aregbesola said "this project gives me so much joy. Few years ago, I had to stop and suspend the medical program of this university because of the inability to even do any skeletal practicals due to lack of clinical facility, my intention then was to provide a befitting medical and clinical facilities which requires a huge amount of money".

"To the glory of God and delivery of quality medical education, the foundation stone of Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH) donated by Modupe and Folorunso Alakija is laid today 22nd day of November, 2018".

He further praised the philanthropic spirits of the couple while unveiling the magnificent 3-D image of the fully furnished world class 250-bed Uniosun Teaching Hospital at Oke Bale, along Ibokun road in Osogbo.

When completed the facility will consist of a world class Community Health Unit, Maternity & Neonatal Medicare, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, State of the art operating Theatres, Cutting edge Diagnostic Imaging, inclusive of C.T Scan, M.R.I Scanning Facility, Ultra-Sound Scanning Facilities, X-ray and Radiotherapy Suites, Lecture rooms, Necropsy and Morgue.

Aregbesola also extolled Prince (Engineer) Tunde Ponnle for his bequeathal of his property in Ada for Medical Training and outreach to the university.

It would be recalled that at inception in 2007, like many universities with big ambition and dreams, UNIOSUN commenced the MBBS programme.

Although, the programme was granted full accreditation by National Universities Commission (NUC) in May, 2012, the programme had to be suspended partly, due to financial reasons and inability of the University to meet the Medical and Dental Council’s (MDCN) accreditation requirements to provide a Teaching hospital for student’s clinical training.

However, the Vice Chancellor in his speech at the 2018 convocation ceremonies said the Senate and Governing Council of the University have approved the process of re-accreditation of the programme.

He noted that the decision to recommence the MBBS programme is based the need for the university to play a significant role in the training of Medical Doctors in Nigeria.

Popoola said considering the importance of the programme and the need to demonstrate the continued relevance of the university to the society, the university authority considered it a challenge to proceed with the process of getting the programme back on tract.