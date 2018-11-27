Osun New Governor takes over as Aregbesola bows out 

The new Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola has taken over the affairs of the state from the immediate past Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola who served between 2010 and 2018.

Oyetola was sworn-in today along with his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adepele Ojo at a colourful ceremony held at the Osogbo City Stadium,

The colourful ceremony was attended by top personalities including the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, Governors of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Kano states, Akinwumi Ambode, Rotimi Akeredolu, Isiaka Ajimobi, Kayode Fayemi, Abdluallah Guanduje.

Newly inaugurated Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola taking the oat of office before the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Adepele Ojo. With them is the governor's wife, Kafayat at the Osogbo City Stadium today, Tuesday 27-11-2018.

In his maiden speech, Oyetola promised to run inclusive governance, boost the economy of the state through tourism and increase the internally generated revenue of the state without putting burden on the people.

APC national leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu used the occasion to announce that Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election.

Tinubu said Nigerian cannot afford to go back to the Peoples Democratic Party and warned that any attempt to do so will lead to retrogression.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented at the inauguration by the Mr Mustapha Boss said the Aregbesola led All Progressive Congress administration in the state transformed Osun in eight years.

Buhari assured that Oyetola will continue from where Aregbesola stopped and attract growth and development to the state.