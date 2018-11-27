Ebonyi police.arrests 7 persons for alleged female genital mutilation

Ebonyi state Police Command has arrested 7 persons following the report of alleged female genital mutilation of eleven children in Okpuitumo, Abakaliki local government area of the state.

Two women in the community who allegedly carried out the genital mutilation of the girls were arrested and paraded at the government house Abakaliki.

Also, the parents of the girls, numbering about five, who allegedly gave their consent for the genital mutilation to be performed on their daughters, were also paraded.

It will be recalled that one of the victims, Miss Nnedimma Simeon Obeji of Obegu-Omege Okpuitumo, was forcefully circumcised by the two women which resulted to severe bleeding.

She was later rescued by a Non –Governmental Organization, Child Protection Network led by Mrs. Flora Egwu, following a tip off.

The group, it was gathered, rushed the 16-yearold girl to Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki(FETHA), where she was confirmed to have passed through what was called FGM type 2.

lFGM type 2 is serious type of the female circumcision that apart from causing the damage of reproductive system of victim could even cause death because of bleeding.

FGM other wise known as female circumcision entails cutting out vital parts of the female genitalia, an act which violates the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law of the state.’8

The law stipulates a penalty of spending 5 years imprisonment or an option of fine of N200, 000 and or both for perpetrators of FGM in the state.

The suspects were parl8aded in Government House Abakaliki before the police took them for onward arraignment in court by Mr Donatus Owo, the Chief Press Secretary to the wife of the state governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi.

Mr Owo regretted that despite the efforts of Mrs Umahi and the state government to put a stop to the practice, which has led to a drastic reduction in the practice in the state, some people have refused to turn their back on the evil practice.

He vowed that the state government will make sure that violators caught practicing the outlawed tradition are punished according to the law to serve as deterrents to others.

“We have local government monitoring committees and the state monitoring committee. For the state, the SA to the Governor’s wife is the Chairman. For the Local Government, it’s the (LG) Chairpersons. For the communities we have the traditional rulers.

“Now, anybody that they arrest would be forwarded through this channel and we will now get lawyers and take them to court. As at this morning, those people have been arrested.

“Mrs Umahi clearly directed that they should be charged to court; the two women and the parents of the children who were mutilated should be charged to court. Their parents were about 5 of them here and the fine is N200,000 or five years imprisonment or both,” he said.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Stephen Ukpa, regretted that some of his subjects still engaged in the obnoxious cultural act despite a ban placed on same by the leadership of the community in June 19, 2017.

One of the suspects, Mrs Margret Ofoke, denied having knowledge about the ban placed on Female Genital Mutilation in the community.

She also denied knowing about the VAPP law of the state.

But, the Personal Assistant to the Governor’s wife, Stephanie Ekumankama, an engineer, faulted her claims.

According to her, proper sensitization had been carried out on the FGM ban; hence, alleged new strategy of carrying out the act under the cover of the night.

“They are now doing it in the night; a way of hiding. So, the Governor and Wife are not happy at all and they are asking that the law takes its cause.

“Ignorance is not an excuse when it comes to law. Good enough, we have done several programmes including at the community levels to ensure that everybody is aware.

“Abakaliki happens to be one of the local governments under Izzi clan and then, we did a major programme there where all the traditional rulers denounced the practice of FGM in their communities. I want to believe that they are not ignorant to have done it in the night,” she said.