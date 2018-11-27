Saraki Mourns Former Military Governor of North Central State, Kyari

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed his sadness and extended his condolences over the passing of the former Military Governor of the defunct North Central State, retired Brig.-Gen. Abba Kyari.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described the late Kyari - father of Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Abubakar Kyari - as a wise Elder Statesman; a fine Officer; and a patriotic Nigerian who always put the country first.

“At this time, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the late Brig.-Gen. Abba Kyari, the erstwhile Military Governor of the defunct North Central State.

“The late General was not only a wise elder statesman, but throughout his lifetime, he was a fine Military Officer and a Patriotic Nigerian who always put Nigeria first.

“The nation will miss him and his wise counsel, especially at this time that we are heading into the general elections. I pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT), grant him a place amongst the righteous ones in Al Jannah Firdaus. Amin,” Saraki said.

The Senate President also prayed for strength and fortitude for the family of the deceased at this hour of loss.

Signed

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to the President of the Senate