Delta Government Pleased, Collaborating with Nigeria’s Military --- SSG

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Festus Ovie Agas, has expressed the joy of the state government to collaborate with Nigeria’s military.

Mr Agas stated this Monday when participants of the senior course 41 of the armed forces command and staff college, Jaji, paid him a courtesy call on the occasion of their study tour to Delta State.

The SSG said the tour “no doubt will complement efforts on many other fronts across the nation which are aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Project”, stressing that the theme of the study tour “Nigeria’s Educational System and National Development”, was apt.

According to Agas, “every country places premium on its education system as it holds the key to the efficient socialization of its citizens and the effective harnessing of their human potentials for national development and survival. Nigeria must also seize the initiative in this area as our happiness depends on it”.

He assured them that his office has reached out to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government which are in position to conduct them through the principles and practice of the state educational policies.

Earlier, in his remarks, the leader of the team, Brig. Gen. E. F Edafioghor, said they were in the state for students of the course 41 would have the opportunity for student to carry out research on critical areas of social-economic activities in the state.

He disclosed that the states selected for the exercise include Oyo, Kwara, Kebbi, Kastina, Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Delta and the FCT, adding that with the recent call on national emergency on education, the theme “Nigeria’s Educational System and National Development”, was chosen even as he commended the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the SSG for the hospitality shown to his team since their arrival.