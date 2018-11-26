Court fixes December 17 for judgement on Buhari's certificate saga

The Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State today fixed December 17 for judgement in the suit seeking impeachment of President Buhari over the issues of his secondary school certificate.

The suit was seeking to compel the National Assembly to begin impeachment proceedings against President Buhari.

The applicants premised their prayer on the ground that the president failed to meet basic requirement to occupy the presidency seat.

The applicants had written the upper and lower chambers, alleging the president of constitutional breach by contesting election, won and sworn in without possessing the basic constitutional requirement which would have made him qualified to contest the election.

They alleged that the president has violated the provision of Section 137(1)(i) of the 1999 Constitution by presenting a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to win the election that brought him as president.

When the case came up today, Counsel to the Senate president, Obaihagbon, informed the court that he just got the originating process and sought the permission of the court to allow him respond to the processes served on his client.

He urged the court to give him a week to file the process and serve the parties involved.

Counsel to the applicants, Samuel Echeonwu, informed the court that he has served all the respondents and ready for the hearing of the substantive suit.

He stated that his clients have responded to the 4th and 5th respondents preliminary objection and sought the permission of the court to serve the parties.

The 4th and 5th respondents, president and Attorney General of the Federation, were represented by Solomon Ogunlowo while the Speaker, House of Representatives was represented by Felix Ukaegbu.

The 3rd respondent, National Assembly, has not been represented by any counsel since the beginning of the matter.

Justice Maurine Onyetenu directed the parties to ensure filing and service of their processes without further delay and adjourned the case to December 17 for hearing.