Woman, 36, dies after undergoing plastic surgery on her nose

A woman left brain damaged by plastic surgery has died after being in a medically induced coma for almost a month.

Laura Avila, 36, from Texas, USA, travelled to Juarez in Mexico for the surgery on her nose on October 30, according to New Orleans-based news outlet WDSU 6.

However, she was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering complications, a heart attack and brain damage, following the procedure.

Her family's attorney confirmed the woman's death in a statement to local outlet WFAA.

“Laura was a beautiful woman powerful and full of life,” family attorney Larry Friedman said.

“She had the best of life in front of her until this tragic unfortunate and senseless death.”

Laura's sister posted a touching tribute to her over the weekend.

“My angelic sister/second mom/best friend & Heartbeat left us today,” Laura's sister Angie Avila posted on Facebook over the weekend.

“My heart aches and I truly don't know how or if I'll ever overcome this pain.

“She's the love of my life, and I know she will continue to watch over me and guide me just as she always has.

“Thank you for being the best sister in the world.”

Angie had previously set up a GoFundMe page which raised more than $110,000 to date to support her sister's recovery and spoke of the surgery complications.

“Laura suffered a cardiac arrest for four minutes,” Angie wrote.

Laura Avila, 36, died after complications with rhinoplasty in Mexico. Source: WFAA

“She was then placed into a medically induced coma to prevent further damage to her brain that was caused by the complications she experienced during anesthesia (sic).”

Mr Friedman urged the public to be cautious about overseas plastic surgery.

“So that her death is not in vain, people should think of Laura before they look for cross-border discount surgery,” he told WFAA.