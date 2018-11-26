TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 26 November 2018 14:00 CET

Buhari To Declare COAS Annual Conference Wednesday in Maiduguri

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Maiduguri, borno state capital on Wednesday.

He is expected to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference scheduled to hold in Maiduguri.

The conference was earlier scheduled to hold in Benin City, Edo State, from 26 – 30 November 2018 but later on, it was cancelled.

The cancellation might not be unconnected with the killing of no fewer than 100 Nigerian soldiers at Metele, a remote village bordering Nigeria and Chad.

Confirming the development, President Buhari’s aide on New Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, said “President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare the COAS Annual Conference on 28 November 2018 at the Conference Hall Command Guest House, Maiduguri.

“The Conference was earlier scheduled to take place from 26 – 30 November 2018 in Benin", Bashir said.


