Atiku Crowned 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate (Photos)

Former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has been formally turbaned the 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate.

The position of Waziri makes the former Vice President next to the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo, in hierarchy in the emirate.

Atiku described Sunday, 25 November as a day he will never forget in his life.

Read his tweet below:

Atiku Abubakar

@atiku

”Today is one I will never forget in a hurry; my official turbaning as the 7th Waziri of the Adamawa Emirate Council & my birthday all rolled into one. I’m humbled by the support from far and near. May Allah bless you all for making it a truly special day for me and my family. -AA”