Scary 'False Flag' Shooting Drill Staged At "Nigeria's International Airport"

The event captured at Nigeria's Murtala Muhammed International airport is quite frightening. The government has reported that this was a mere drill, however this has done little to calm nerves as such drills have sometimes been noted to have been switched with actual 'False flag' government deadly operations with real deaths when the government wishes to take away more citizens rights or cover up certain actions.

Watch:

The government statement on the incident follows:

Re: MMIA NOT UNDER ATTACK

Our attention has been drawn to a video trending on the social media to the effect that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is under terrorist attack.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to state unequivocally that MMIA is not under any kind of attack. The video in question is that of an old simulation exercise carried out by the Nigerian Air Force in conjunction with other aviation agencies.

The Authority will like to advise those uploading such to desist from the act as it is not only malicious, wicked, embarrassing, but also sending the wrong signals to the world about the internal security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

FAAN...... Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.

Yakubu Henrietta (Mrs.)

General Manager (Corporate Affairs)