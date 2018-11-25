TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 25 November 2018 14:30 CET

Photo Report: Her Excellency, Mrs Bolanle Ambode And Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) In Annual Thanksgiving Service

By Folashade Kadiri

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State and chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Mrs Bolanle Ambode (L); Mrs. Funmilayo Ojo (m); and Mrs. Rhoda Ayinde (r), during the Committee’s Annual Thanksgiving Service, tagged: “Celebration of God’s Goodness”, at the State House Chapel, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, 25th November, 2018.

Members of Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) at the Jumat Service to commemorate the Committee’s Annual Thanksgiving Service, at the Alausa Secretariat Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, 23th November, 2018.

