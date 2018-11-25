SGF, APC Govs, National, State Stakeholders Hold North East Zonal Meeting in Bauchi

The Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, (SGF), Barrister Boss Gida Mustapha, APC State Governors and other party stakeholders are expected to hold All Progressives Congress (APC) North East Zonal meeting in Bauchi.

The meeting will take place Sunday at the Banquet Hall, of the Government House Bauchi.

The APC State Governors from the north east region which include Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state, , Governor Umar Jubrilla Bindow of Adamawa state and Governor Abubakar Abdullahi Mohammed of Bauchi state are expected to attend the meeting.

Others also expected at the meeting include the APC stakeholders such as the National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni who is also it’s APC 2019 Governorship Candidate for Yobe state, APC North East National Vice Chairman,Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Senate Leader,Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe state, Senators from the north east zone.

Minsters from the north east zone, APC governorship candidates, serving National Assembly members and Candidates from the zone are akk expected to converge at the zonal meeting including Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, the former National Chairman PDP Caretaker Committee and former governor of Borno state, former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isah Yuguda, Senator Binta Masi Garba among others have converged for the crucial meeting.

The meeting was said to have been convened by the APC national headquarters purposely to discuss the teething problems and challenges affecting the party at the zone ahead of the 2019 general elections.