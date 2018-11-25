Huriwa Wants Diplomatic Sanction Of Akpabio Over Pro-hitler Comments:threaten To Occupy Embassies If...

A frontline pro-democracy and Non- Governmental organisation- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has petitioned World leaders to demand immediate diplomatic sanction of the serving Senator from Akwa Ibom state and the immediate past governor Mr Godswill Akpabio following his threats to take over Akwa Ibom state the same way that Pro-Nazi leader Adolph Hitler invaded Poland in the 1940's which precipitated World war 11.

Besides, the Rights group has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's administration's silence and that of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to strongly reprimand the serving senator who was until recently when he moved over to the ruling party was the minority Whip of the Upper legislative chambers in Abuja. Akpabio is speculated to have crossed over to the ruling party which controls the anti-graft body Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) and uses it to haunt political opposition because he plans allegedly to obtain softlanding over his ongoing investigation by the anti graft body of his financual dealing as governor of Akwa Ibom for eight years in which the EFCC alleged that over $100 billion of Akwa Ibom state's fund went missing.

HURIWA recalled that upon cross carpeting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) the former PDP'S top shot has granted a number of media interviews including the version he was quoted as threatening that his new party (APC) will in 2019 take over Akwa Ibom state now controlled by the opposition party- Peoples Democratic party (PDP) like the same way that Adolph Hitler a war criminal reportedly invaded Poland.

HURIWA accused both President Muhammadu Buhari and INEC of condoning political violence that will deliver victory to the All Progressives Congress which is why till date not a verbal reprimand or caution has been issued to the APC's new catch- Senator Godswill Akpabio even when his statement constituted not just a hate speech but is anti-Semitic since he clearly glorified the murderous activities of Hitler which culminated in the grnocidal killings of over 6 million Jews.

Vexed by the conspiratorial silence and the apparent breach of peace in Akwa Ibom state by loyalists of the Senator Akpabio leading to the unconstitutional sealing of the Akwa Ibom state house of Assembly by the Presidency's manipulated Nigeria Police force, the most prominent civil rights body in the Country- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has sent letters at the weekend to Western embassies and high commissions including that of USA; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Canada; Japan; Israel; Australia and Spain to demand that Senator Godswill Akpabio be placed on travel ban to their respective Countries until he purges himself of the anti-semitic tendencies and withdraws his threats against the good people of Akwa Ibom state.

HURIWA also threatened to organise mass protests to occupy these major embassies if after 21 working days there remains no diplomatic sanction of the Senator from Akwa Ibom who is known to travel often to Europe and America.

HURIWA told the major American and European embassies thus: "write on behalf of all lovers of democracy and human rights in Nigeria, to draw your attention to a statement made by a serving Senator Mr. Godswill Akpabio which completely amounts to the approval of the pre-world war II atrocities committed by one of the world’s most dreaded tyrants of all times – Adolphus Hitler."

"Here are his exact words as reported by all dallies in Nigeria: The Former governor of Akwa Ibom, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said at the recently that the takeover of the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 would be as total as the 1940 invasion of Poland by the German dictator, Adolf Hitler."

"Akpabio, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC, abdicating in the process, his minority leadership of the Senate, spoke in Aguobu-Owa, Ezeagu Local Government area of Enugu State Enugu, saying the impending 2019 general election in the state would be a full scale war, and he boasted his new party would win."

"He said, “Recently, I had an occasion in Akwa Ibom State and this is what happened: I went just to make a floor declaration; others do it in the social media, others just sit in their offices, some do it by text messages that they have changed platform, what we call party. But in my own, I just decided to do it in an uncommon way because they call me uncommon transformer. It was watched in 59 countries and somebody asked what happened there, and I said just how it happened in Poland."

“When they asked Hitler’s minister for information how was the war in Poland? He said Warsaw saw war and war saw Warsaw. I will say that in the Ikot-Ekpene arena, when I stepped out, this is my first function after that, Warsaw saw war and war saw Warsaw. We can’t talk politics in the church but in 2019 Warsaw shall see war and war shall see Warsaw. The return will be victory. May God grant us all victory.”

HURIWA further told the World leaders thus: "Sir, recall that Senator Akpabio left the PDP a few weeks ago, turning his back on his godson, Governor Udom Emmanuel, setting off a chain of acrimonious exchanges between the two as reported by the independent media."

"Sir, we are worried that this threat made by the serving Senator from Akwa Ibom state may have already started manifesting given the current violence that is been unleashed on Akwa Ibom state by the All Progressives Congress – controlled police force. "

"We will enclose a report of the current situation in Akwa Ibom which has compelled the Nigerian legislature to order the police to withdraw from the state legislative assembly in Akwa Ibom state."

"Our prayer is that you should use your good office to stop Senator Godswill Akpabio from visiting your country which is known for its lack of tolerance for violence of all shades particularly with regards to the approval of the atrocities by Hitler in Poland which is clearly what this Nigerian senator just did. Kindly withdraw all Visas to Senator Godswill Akpabio who has clearly professed his approval to the atrocities committed against humanity and civilsation by the World's most dangerous war criminal- Adolph Hitler."

HURIWA threatened to occupy the embassies thus: "Be assured of our highest esteem and consideration even as we await your speedy response. We may consider mobilising Nigerians to protest peacefully and lawfully in your office premises for one week should your good offices fails to take transparent but punitive action on Senator Akpabio after twenty one working days from last Friday".