Zambian Village Boy Offered Usa Scholarship

Lusaka, Zambia: A few weeks ago, a 20 year-old village boy, Brighton Chisanga from Mansa posted a plea on a Zambian community Facebook page, appealing for help and support to enable him to go to university.

The Facebook post caught the eye of Justina Mutale, who is based in the UK and is the Founder & President of the Justina Mutale Foundation, which offers Scholarships to under-privileged young women and girls from Zambia and other parts of Africa to access higher education overseas. The Justina Mutale Foundation team in Lusaka contacted Brighton to get all the necessary information and offered him a scholarship to study in the USA.

“Brighton’s story touched my heart. While the main focus of our scholarship programme is young women and girls, whenever possible and wherever merited, we offer scholarships to deserving young men and boys so that the boy-child is not left behind. We also acknowledge that our governments cannot do everything”, says Justina Mutale

Brighton Chisanga, from Bwembya Village in Kasama completed his Secondary School education in 2015 at Ituna Secondary School in the Northern Province of rural Zambia. Despite securing a 6 Point Distinction in his General School Certificate, the single orphan from a poor family in the rural area of Zambia has not had the opportunity to proceed to university for the past three years due to lack of the necessary financial support. Brighton’s father is deceased, while his widowed mother sells vegetables in the village to sustain the family with necessary basic needs.

“Science, Mathematics and Biology have been my favourite subjects and I have always wanted to become a Medical Doctor. My studies through this Scholarship will help me realise my ambition as it will equip me with knowledge and experience on how to perform as a Medical Doctor”, says Brighton.

Brighton is expected to commence his university studies in the United States of America during the Autumn 2019/20 Intake next year.

The Justina Mutale Foundation Scholarship Programme is an Africa-wide Programme offering young women and girls from under-privileged families in Zambia and other parts of Africa the opportunity to access higher education. The Scholarship Programme contributes to the retention and completion of tertiary education for girls, and forms part of the global efforts towards gender equality, the empowerment of women and girls and their right to quality education.

“Brighton has been an exceptional student to work with. We have every confidence that he will excel in the USA and do Zambia proud,” says Manda Moyo, Executive Director at the Justina Mutale Foundation in Lusaka.

The Justina Mutale Foundation has partnered with several universities around the world to secure scholarship places for qualifying students through their offices in Lusaka, Zambia. The Scholarship Programme is based on the agreement that upon graduation, the students can return to their home countries and bring back the knowledge, skills and global networks to contribute to the development of Africa from a global perspective.

For further information Email: [email protected]

Tel: / WhatsApp: +260 977 485 520 I +260 965 475 777 I +260 975 164 260 I +260 978 211 598