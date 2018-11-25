Army Charges Troops To Remain Alert

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have been charged to be alert, courageous and more decisive in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in North East Nigeria.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, gave the charge during his operational visit to assess the combat readiness of troops of 82 Task Force Battalion in Ngwoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

He commended the troops for their sacrifices in the defence of the country against insurgency. In his words, "We must continue to put in our best to consolidate on the efforts of our heroes and ensure that we win the fight against the Boko Haram Terrorists with God guiding us”, he added.

He advised the troops to be more decisive in their approach in confronting the terrorists and endeavour to work in synergy with other security agencies.

General Biu assured the troops that their welfare would receive all necessary support it requires from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

He urged them to be confident, professional and work assiduously towards ending the insurgency and other sundry crimes in the North East of Nigeria.

The GOC who was accompanied by the Commander 47 Engineer Brigade Brigadier General Ignatius Nwogu and other Principal Staff Officers visited troops locations at Banki Junction, Firgi Pulka, Gwoza and Yamteke in Gwoza Local Government of Borno State.

He interacted with members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters at the various locations visited. He sympathised with Hajiya Mohammed spouse of a member of Civilian Joint Task Force who lost his life while on joint operation with troops and made a cash donation to support the family.

Brigadier General TEXAS CHUKWU, Director Army Public Relations