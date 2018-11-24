Yellow Fever Outbreak: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announce outbreak of yellow fever in Edo state

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced the outbreak of yellow fever in Edo state.

This was made known in a statement signed by Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Chief Executive Officer, NCDC, in Abuja.

According to him, following the report of an outbreak of fever of unknown origin in four Local Government Areas, public health team commenced investigation on the 21st of November, nine cases tested positive for yellow fever.

He said that the Edo State Epidemiology team is working with the NCDC and other relevant agencies to carry out a detailed investigation and response to the already confirmed cases.

Ihekweazu said that the NCDC has deployed a rapid response team to support the State with contact tracing, risk communications and management of cases.

'There are ongoing plans to begin a vaccination campaign in the state in response to the cluster of cases.

'Yellow fever virus is spread through bites by an infected mosquito. It is a completely vaccine preventable disease and a single shot provides immunity for a lifetime.

'The yellow fever vaccine is freely available in all primary health care centres in Nigeria,” he said.

He therefore advised the public to keep their environments clean and free of stagnant water to discourage the breeding of mosquitoes and use insecticide treated mosquito nets, screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquito bites.

”Since September 2017, Nigeria has recorded suspected cases of yellow fever in all states in the country.

'As at the 11th of November, 140 cases have been confirmed in laboratoryin Nigeria. A multi-agency yellow fever Emergency Operations Centre has been established at NCDC to coordinate the response.

'The symptoms of yellow fever include yellowness of the eyes, sudden fever, headache and body pain. If you have these symptoms or notice someone in your community displaying them, please contact your nearest health centre.

'This week, our sister agency NPHCDA flagged off a large yellow fever vaccination campaign, targeting 26 million children and adults (aged 9 months to 44 years) in six states: Niger, Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi and the FCT.

Ihekweazu added that one dose of the yellow fever vaccine provides for life-long protection against the disease. We urge all Nigerians to get vaccinated and encourage their families, and neighbours to do the same.