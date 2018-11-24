Killings of Nigerian Soldiers in Military base spark public fury

The massacre of dozens of Nigerian Soldiers by rogue Boko Haram militants has triggered angry calls for the government to invest in modern war technology to solve the readiness crisis facing the military.

ISWAP in Al-Naba news confirmed that it carried out attacks on a military base in Metele, on 18th and a second one on 19th/20th, when the military went to collect the fallen comrades. In all, the terror group claimed to have killed 100 Nigerian soldiers.

” Unless we change course, our military is at a high risk of not being able to fully guarantee our national security,said Nkem Okoye, a security expert.

” Security chiefs seat back in Abuja while they send innocent soldiers with zero ammunition to go and fight BH in sambas, said Collins Praise in a Facebook thread.

” And now if soldiers complained about being poorly equipped, it would be labeled as mutineers and sentenced to death or dismissal, according to Bulama Bukar Buttu.

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in a tweet, queried the silence treatment of President Buhari over the death of the soldiers yet was quick to criticize Goodluck Jonathan’s book “My Transition Hours”

“Over 100 soldiers killed in just one week and our President and his men are acting as if nothing happened? And the same Presidency is jumping up and down over the content of @GEJonathan book? May the soul of those soldiers rest in peace and may God restore sanity to our land, he tweeted.

The killing of the Nigerian troops is one of the most brazen attacks on a military base in Metele, Borno State, raising concerns about how well the war against terror is being fought.

” The situation is that the location is under control as reinforcing units have been able to repel the terrorists and stabilize the situation, the Nigerian Army said in a statement on Friday.

The necessary support being given the Nigeria Army by the Federal Government and the goodwill of the Nigerian populace will undoubtedly continue to spur the Nigeria Army towards the ultimate defeat of the highly degraded Boko Haram Terrorists, the Army said.

Speaking with Per Second News on Friday night a weapons expert said ” the men and women who serve in the Nigerian Military are one of the best in the continent. They serve with courage and commitment, wherever and whenever they are called.

” But the government cannot continue to task its armed forces with deterring threats to our national security without equipping them with the capabilities they need to effectively manage and defuse those threats.

” Preparedness and deterrence cost less and save lives, he said.

Meanwhile, investigation shows that the current video that is trending online, is not the latest attack in Metele, it is the Zari attack on 30th August and the video was released September 7/8, 2018.

