Ikeja Electric bags Corporate Pacesetter, HSE Campaign of the Year Awards

Leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has won two prestigious awards - Corporate Pacesetter (Power Sector) and HSE Campaign of the Year awards, in recognition of its HSE Initiatives and innovative approach in educating Nigerians through the use of its proprietary Power Play game.

The awards were presented to Ikeja Electric at the 2018 Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence (9jaSAFE Award), a respected body set up to recognize the outstanding performances/initiatives of companies/organization, Individuals/groups, Schools/institutions towards promoting and raising safety consciousness.

Speaking on the awards, the company’s Head of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), Engr. Jamiu Badmos noted that the recognition further testifies to our consistency, commitment to high safety standards and our drive to always improve our safety initiatives.

He said: “We are proud to be honored with these awards which not only establish us as a pacesetter in the energy sector, but also confirms that we are on the right track through all our various initiatives over the years”.

“Our track record speaks volume about our commitment to the highest standard of safety. In 2017, Ikeja Electric won the Corporate Pacesetter and Best use of Social Media amongst over six hundred (600) nominations received across the country. We also won an award in as an organization committed to Safety Excellence in 2016, while at the maiden edition in 2015, we won the Best Health & Safety Practicing organization in the Power Industry,” he explained.

In addition, Mr. Olabode Jegede, a staff in the Technical Department of Ikeja Electric emerged as one of the 9jaSAFE Torchbearers for his passionate implementation and enforcement of safety standards in operations and maintenance operations.

According to Engr. Badmos, the successive awards and others accolades were earned as result of the unrivalled commitment of the Board and Management coupled with outstanding passion of our staff for safety excellence. Through its impactful HSE policies, fatality among its staff has dropped to zero while the third party fatality has declined significantly.

The POWERPLAY© which is a major component for winning this award, is the company’s proprietary board game designed to educate people on safety measures. The Board game, which can accommodate up to six (6) players is an “edutainment” tool, providing critical information relating to electrical hazards and safety measures that can prevent loss of life and property. It is available for download on Android phones at the Google Play Store.

The 9jaSAFE Award is endorsed by Lagos State Safety Commission, Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON), World Safety Organization (WSO), American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), Society for Occupational and Environmental Health Physicians of Nigeria (SOEHPON), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Fire Protection Association of Nigeria (FPAN).