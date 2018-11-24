TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Politics | 24 November 2018 20:40 CET

Sokoto State gets new Deputy Governor

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal has appointed Mr Manir Dan'Iya as his deputy.

He replaces Mr Ahmed Aliyu who resigned to run for the 2019 governorship election in the state under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dan'Iya was sworn in on Friday, Aliyu had resigned after Governor Aminu Tambuwal defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At the swearing-in ceremony, held at the International Conference Centre in Sokoto, Governor Tambuwal said his relationship with his former deputy remained cordial.

He prayed for God's guidance for his new deputy to enable him to discharge his duties diligently.


Beware of those who promise you the heavens when they themselves reside on earth.
By: salifu mohammed laba

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists