Group Vows To Return Umahi To Power In 2019.

Friday, 23rd November, 2018, a political pressure group, Ebonyi Clockwork For Good Governance, has vowed to ensure the return of the incubent Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, to power in 2019. The group which major interest is to enthrone good governance where none existed and to sustain good governance wherever it exists is at the frontline of over 600 support groups which insist that Umahi should be allowed to serve out two unbroken tenures as Governor of Ebonyi State which prides itself as "Salt of the Nation".

In his welcome address at the inauguration of the group, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Stanley Kamani, said that the group, "not being an arm-chair group, took a tour of Umahi's projects like the several road projects on concrete pavement in Abakaliki capital city and in the 13 council areas; the three overhead bridges along the African trans-saharan highway and the overhead glass tunnel at Akanu Ibiam roundabout; the School of Nursing, Uburu; the upgrading of the 13 General Hospitals in the state; the uplifting of Ebonyi youths, widows and the aged through appointments, economic empowerment, free medical services etc; and carried out a comparative analysis of Umahi's administration and the administrations in other states in Nigeria before we took the decision to throw their support behind Governor Umahi". Kamani further added that Engr. Umahi "is a divine gift for the development of Ebonyi State and the need of Ebonyi State till 2023"! He charged Ebonyi people to join the group which is made up of a broad spectrum of Ebonyi State, including students, in ensuring the continuation of good governance in Ebonyi State by massively collecting their respective permanent voter's cards, voting for PDP and guarding the votes until they count. Comrade Kamani appealed to Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies in Nigeria to strive to maintain their constitutionally-approved neutrality during the 2019 general elections and shun attempts to be used to thwart the corporate will of Ebonyi people, warning that any attempt to toy with the people's will expressed through the ballot box in 2019 would attract maximum resistance.

Inaugurating the body, the chairman of Divine Mandate Campaign Organization"s committee on support groups, Dr. Offor Okorie who was represented by the Focal Person of Sustainable Development Programmes, Dr. Ngozi Martha Obichukwu, applauded the group for being thorough and proactive. Dr. Obichukwu added that because of those qualities, Ebonyi Clockwork for Good Governance is the first support group to be inaugurated by the committee and urged them not to relent till the target of winning Governor Umahi's second term election is achieved, adding that Ebonyi women under the auspices of Rachael Umahi Women for Akubaroha 2019 are equally determined to ensure the continuity of good governance in Ebonyi State through the re-election of Engr. David Nweze Umahi whom she described as "a personification of good governance".

Comrade Osborne Nweze Umahi is the National chairman of Ebonyi Clockwork for Good Governance, Comrade Stanley Kamani is the National coordinator of the group while Hon. Reuben Offor sits as the Board of Trustee's chairman. Other executive members include Comrade Brutus Orogwu as National Secretary, Mrs. Rose Nwuzor is the National treasurer, Hon. Morris Eguji as chairman, Ebonyi Central, Mrs. Elizabeth Ojukwu is the National Women-leader while Monday Eze is the National Publicity secretary of the group. Highlights of the occasion was the commissioning of the National Secretariat of Ebonyi Clockwork for Good Governance at Kilometer 2, Abakaliki - Afikpo expressway, Abakaliki.