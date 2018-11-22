Oil license not renewable… President Buhari

Mr. President, Mohammadu Buhari has said that with effect from 2019, existing oil licensees will not be renewed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and its public corporations. No reason has so far been given for this development, but sources within the presidency revealed that the move is in keeping withhis electioneering campaign promises, to redistribute income and bridge the gap between the extreme rich and the poor.

The owners/operators of oil block license who may be affected by this development are listed below.

1 Alfred James Petroleum OPL 302 1991 Adewunmi Sijuade,

Goke Sijuade, Adedeji Sijuade, Olayinka Sijude, Adeyemi

Osiyemi and Femisola Awosika, with A.O Adeyinka as Chairman

2 Soglas Nigeria Limited OPL 226 1991 Oscar P. Udoji, P.E

Udoji, E.E. Nwosu, with J.O. Udoji as Chairman

3 NorthEast Petroleum OPL 215, 840 &902 1991 Kommer

Complex Limited, Nwokema Ngozi Mbu, Abubakar Jubril and

Ashiru B. Aliu, A. Ayankoya with Saleh Jambo as Chairman

4 Optimum Petroleum OPL 310 1992 R.D. Adelu, Yusuf N’jie

and O.A. Aremu with Ibrahim Bunu as Chairman

5 Sunlink Petroleum OPL 238 & OPL 311 1993 Olaniyi

Olumide, Hayford Alile, Samuel Bolarinde, Richard Adelu,

Martins Olisa, John Brunner and Emmanuel Ojei

6 Express Petroleum OPL 108 & 227 1995 Ahmade Rufai,

Tajudeen Dantata, Dalhatu Gwarzo, Lawan Omar with Aminu Alhassan Dantata as Chairman

7 Dubril Oil Co. Nigeria OPL 96 1987 B.N. Itsueli, C.A. Itsueli,

O.O. Itsueli, A.E. Ihuegbu with U.J. Itsueli as Chairman.

8 Amni Int. Petroleum OPL 112 &117 1998 &1999 E.C

Edozien, Tunde Afolabi with Sanni Bello as Chairman

9 Atlas Petroleum Int. Nig Ltd OPL 109 1996 Umaru

Ndanusa, Ikechukwu Joseph, Mohammadu Murtala with

Arthur Eze as Chairman

10 Consolidated Oil OPL 103, 458, 136 1993, 1998 &2006 O.

Adenuga and Ebi Omatsola with Mike Adenuga as Chairman

11 Oriental Energy Resources OPL 115 1999 Usman

Danburan, Jibril Mohammed Indimi with Senior Mohammed

Indimi as Chairman

12 Cavendish Petroleum Nig. Ltd OPL 110 1996 Gambo

Gubio with Mai Deribe as Chairman

13 Allied Energy Resources Nig. Ltd OPL 120 & 121 2001 Mickey Lawal as Director with Kase Lawal as Chairman

14 Peak Petroleum OPL 122 2001 Adekunle Olumide, W.

Bolaji, Florence D. Oluokun and Ayodeji Oluokun with M.A.

Oluokun as Chairman

15 Summit Oil Nig. Limited OPL 205 and 206 1990 L.K.O

Abiola, Radio Communications Nig. Ltd with M.K.O Abiola as Chairman

16 Crownwell Petroleum Ltd OPL 305 AND 306 1993 S.K

Adejumo with Sair Kuashi as Chairman

17 Famfa Oil Ltd OPL 216 (OML 127) 1993 Folorunso Alakija

18 MoniPulo OPL 114, 239, 234, 231 1999, 2008, 2008, 2007

F.A. Agama with O.B. Lulu Briggs as Chairman

19 Yinka Folawiyo Pet. Company OPL 113 1998 S.T. Folawiyo,

T.B Folawiyo with W.I Folawiyo as Chairman

20 Zebbra Energy Limited OPL 248 2004 S.A. Oloko, Boni

Madubunyi, Zimako O. Zimako with A.B.C. Orjiako as Chairman

21 Oil and Gas Limited OPL 249 and 140 2003, 2006 M.O. I

drisu with Reggie Uduhim as Chairman

22 Continental Oil and Gas Limited OPL 59 1998 Agbolade

Paddy, Subair Shefiu with Mike Adenuga as Chairman

23 Emerald Energy Resources OML 141 2001 J.O. Amaefule,

P.L. Caldwell, A.C. Uzoigwe, Amos NUR, C.N. Chieri,

Femi Akingbe, F.A. Njoku with Emmanuel Egbogah as Chairman

24 Oranto Petr. Limited OPL 320 2002 Arthur Eze as Chairman

25 Dajo Oil Limited OPL 320 2004 R.B. Domingo, M.O. Domingo, U.R. Domingo with Domingo Obande as Chairman

26 Malabu OPL 245 Dan Etete as Chairman

27 Orient Energy OPL 915, 916 N. Nwawka with Emeka

Anyaoku as Chairman

28 Sahara Energy Exploration OPL 284, 228, 332 2005, 2006

Buba Lawal, Cole Tonye, Odunsi Ade as Directors

29 Enageed Resources Limited OPL 274 2007 Buba Lawal,

Cole Tonye, Odunsi Ade as Directors

30 Seplat OPL 4, 38, 41 2010 A.B.C. Orjiako and Austin Avuru

31 Ekcrest E & P Limited OPL 40 2012 Emeka Offor as

Chairman

32 First Hydrocarbon OPL 26 2011 O.A Azazi as Chairman

33 Neconde OPL 42 2011 Amesi Azudialu, John Umeh,

Nnenna Obijesi

34 Niger Delta Western OPL 34 2012 Olayiwola Fatona, David

Richards, P.O. Balogun, T. Omisore

35 Transcorp OPL 281 2011 Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Femi

Otedola, Funso Lawal, Jacob Ajekigbe, Tony Ezenna, Ndi

Onyiuke Okereke, Fola Adeola and Nicholas Okoye

36 Starcrest, Cross River Energy & NPDC OPL 242 2011

Emeka Offor, Chris Garuba

37 Starcrest OPL 291 Emeka Offor, Gidado Idris, Yzoni Yaw

38 South Atlantic (SAPETRO) OPL 264 (130) 1998 Miguel

Guerrero, Joy Ikiebe, Guerrrero, with T.Y. Danjuma as

Chairman

39 Oando OPL 278, 236 2005, 2006 Magoro, J.A. Tinubu, O.

Boyo, M.O. Osunsanya, O. Adeyemo, O. Akpata, Oba

Gbadebo, A. Peppe and Appiah Korang

40 Ashbert OPL 325 Albert Esiri, Ifeoma Esiri

41 Oil World OPL 241 2007 Gbenga Olawapo, Adekunle

Akintola, Ibukun Olawepo, Rachael Akintola

42 Pan Ocean OPL 98, 275 1976, 2007 F.A. Fadeyi, M.D.

Yusuf, S.D. Adeniyi

43 Cleanwater Consortium OPL 289 2007 Arumeni-Ikhide

44 Afren Global Resources OPL 907, 917 2005, 2008 Rilwan

Lukman, Osmah Shahenshah, Evert Jan Mulder, Peter

Bingham, Guy Pass, Bet Cooper, Constantine, Egbert

Imomoh

45 Centrica/CCC/All Bright Consortium OPL 276, 283 2005,

2006 Jake Mirica, John Sheers

46 Gas Transmission & Power Ltd OPL 905 2005 Ahmed

Joda, Babangida Hassan Katsina, Makoji Aduku, Abubakar

Joda

47 Global Energy Company Limited OPL 135 2005, 2010 S.A.

Onabiyi, M.A. Koshoni, . Anyansho, J.N. Obiago

48 New Nig. Devt. Company OPL 733,809, 810,722 Northern

State governors

49 Tenoil Petroleum Energy Services OPL 2008 2007 Jim

Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola, Funso Lawal, Jacob

Ajekigbe, Tony Ezenna, Ndi Onyiuke Okereke, Fola Adeola,

Nicholas Okoye, with Elumelu as Chairman

Also to be affected are the Marginal field operators. They include:

1 Niger Delta Company Ogbele (OML 54) 1999 Aret Adams,

Uduimo Itsueli, Sammy Olagbaju, David Richard, Udi Ibru

and Fatona Layi

2 Prime Petr. Ltd & Suffolk Petr Asaramaroru (OML 11) 2003

MacPepple Henry, Macpepple Joy, Macpepple Emmanuel,

Macpepple Elfrida and Macpepple Victoria

3 Oriental Energy Owok (OML 67), Ebok 2006, 2007 Alhaji

Indimi, Usman Danburran

4 Universal Energy Stubb Creek Field (OML 13/14 2003

Amana Nkoyo, Mianaekere Nelson, Abubakar Hayatou,

Mboho Emmanuel, Ekpo Akpan, Inyang Etim (Akwa Ibom Govt.

5 Eurafric Energy Limited Dawes Island (OML 54) 2003 Onoh

Anthony, Onoh Christiana, Onoh Ngozi, George Udoekong,

Nwauche Erastus.

6 Pillar Oil Limited Umusati/Igbuku (OML 56) 2003 Onosode

G.O, Fadahunsi O, Amakiri J., Hassan-Katsina Usman, Tonwe

Basife, Obaseki Godwin, Akoyomare Ambrose, Fisher

Abayomi, Anaekwena Anthony, Avuru

Spencer, Onosode Spencer, Hassan-Babangida.

7 Bayelsa Oil Company Atala (OML 46) Bayelsa Govt, Brigidi

David, Alamieyesheiga Anitonbrapa, Ifimain Ekine, Jonathan

Selereipre, Enddeley Francis, Chinwetelu Chris, Willians E.J.,

Aliyu Abubakar

8 Movideo E&P Ekeh (OML 88) Idau Sadiq, Jacobs Kayode,

Enahoro Victor, Mohammed Aishatu, Tugger Yusuf,

Okwuaive Iyabo, Sadare Raymond

9 Bicta Energy Ogedeh (OML 90) Adesemowo G.A, Bashir

MM, Onumodu Soye, Akinro C.A, Malberbe T. Unejei T.

10 Guarantee Petrr & Owena Oil Ororo (OML 95) Rufus Giwa,

Ayodele Johnson, Fayose Abiodun, Unuigbe Odion,

Omobomi Samuel, Rotimi Luyi, Adefarati Tunde, Duyie

Korede, Ojo Segun, Ogedengbe Dele, Aidi Abass,

Adegbonmire Wunmi, Amoye Mofisco, Ebiseni Sola,

Oladunni Solomon, Agoi-George Segun, Akinruntan F.E,

Hassan AlGazali, Eburajolo Victor, S.A. Ajayi.

11 Platform Petroleum Limited Egboma (OML 38) Edmund

Daukoru, Avuru Austin, Amachi Moshe, Adegoke

Oluwafeyisola, Addo-Bayero Nasir, Ewendu Chidi .

12 Sogenal Ltd Akepo (OML 90) Funso Lawal, Joda Abubakar,

Harriman Hope, Odu Bunmi, Edohoeket Samuel, Yahaya

13 Chorus Energy Amoji (OML 56) Akerele Chris, Mamman

Samaila, Ihetu G.S. Braide Kombo, Banks Nigel, Clubb

James, Uhuegbulem Ben, Baba Gana Abba.

14 Millennium Oil and Gas Oza (OML 11) Ali Chris, Maseli

John, Karrs Sastry, Shama Yogi, Igweze Emeka, Bashir

Farouk.

15 Brittania U-Nigeria Ajapa (OML 90)

Ifejika Uju, Ifejika, Emmanuel, Omu Paul, Otiji Igwe, Ikpeme Ita, Cardoso Tokie,

Okonkwo Annie, Inua Mogaji, Mbanefo Louis, Ombu AVM,

Horsfall A.K., Ukpong Uche, Ogoro Emomena, Ifejika E.I,

Umar Alhaji, Ikpele A.O

16 Network E & P Qua Iboe (OML 13) Ajose Adeogun Ladi,

Adesomoju Akin Alex -Duduyemi, Adewusi Adebowale, Ifode

Yeletide, Gasau Ismaila Musa, John Etop, Olagbede Olufemi.

17 Waltersmith Petroman & Morris Petr. Ibigwe (OML 16) Isa

Abdulrasak, Saleh Danjuma, Utomvie Nyingi, Ita Princess,

Okoli Ndubuisi, Kakpovie Anthony, Okpala Eugene, Idrisu

Mammudu, Idrisu Lawal, Isokrari Ombo, Nzeakor Nick,

Abdulsalami Abdul, Nwabudo Ignatius.

18 Midwestern Oil & Gas & Suntrust Oil Umsadege (OML 56 )

Igbokwe Ken, Afejuku Anthony, Daultry Akpeti, Sagoe Kweku-

Mensah, Gambo Lawan, Oshevire William, Mordi Sylvanus,

Maidoh Daniel, Fatayi-Williams Babatunde, Mohammed

Waziri, Emerhor Otega, Dublin-Green Winston, Mohammed

Abubakar, Oduah Stella, Okafor Ugo and Baba-Ahmed

Mouftah.

19 Independent Energy Limited Ofa (OML 30) Ikelionwu

Emeka, Ohunmwangho Steve, Yar’Adua Murtala, Okudu

Anthony, Bello Shamsudeen, Obaoye Michael, Monanuma.

20 Del Sigma KE (OML 55) Amachree Sokeiprim, Ungbuku

K.D., Bakut J.I, Chaff Kabiru.

21 Associated Oil & Dansaki Petroleum Tom Shot Bank (OML 14) Machunga Laraba,

Gwadah Bitus, Balat Isaiah, Uzor Azuka, Ibok Udo, Uzoechi Isaac, Kadiri Samuel,

Afolabi Aderenlr, Yinka Aina

22 Frontier Oil Limited Uquo (OML 13) Dada Thomas,

Lolomari Odoliyi, Kolade, Victor, Yisa Solomon, Nwasikeobi,

Alechenu Emmanuel, Bello Falalu.

23 Energia Limited & Oando Prod. Devt Ltd Ebendo/Obodeti

(OML 56) Horsfall A.U, Aribeana Stephen, Shawley Cooker,

Bello Lawal, Ene Emeka, Afolabi Ade, Coker Sam, Esiri Albert,

Dibiaezue Ifeoma, Hammad Charles, Macgregor Olushola,

Oando

24 Goland Petroleum Devt. Company Oriri (OML 88) Kingsley

Ngelale, Mogaji Gambo, Slako Johnson, Anthony Dotimi

25 Excel Exploration & Production Eremor (OML 46) Abiodun

Awosika as shareholder.

26 Sahara Energy & African Oil Ltd. Tsekelewu (OML 40)

Baba Lawal, Cole Tonye, Odunsi Ade, Adeniji Titi, Akinla

Ladipo, Bently John, Ciroma Musa, Odili Obi F., Du-Frayer.

27 Green Energy International Ltd Otakikpo A.A. Olojede as shareholder.

28 All Grace Energy Ubima (OML

29) Adeola Adenikinju, Sola Alab.